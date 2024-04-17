“S**t is so addicting”: Kevin Durant sheds light on Call of Duty frenzy

Ahead of the NBA playoffs, Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant touched on the latest "Call of Duty" frenzy.

Durant has long been an outspoken fan of the video game franchise. In May last year, he even debuted as a playable Call of Duty character, helping design his operator skin. His character was initially available on the game's mobile version before being added to its console and PC versions, known as Warzone.

On Boardroom's "Aux Money with Chase B" podcast, Durant spoke about his gaming passion, noting that he usually spends his off days gaming. The former MVP added that Call of Duty has been the most "addicting" game for him lately.

"We're on Call of Duty heavily right now. S**t is so addicting, bro," Durant said. "I'm just playing with the homies, who are just a little bit better than me, getting damaged."

Durant subsequently urged others to find friend groups to game with online, as he has built long-lasting virtual friendships through online gaming.

"Get you a gaming crew, man," Durant said. "... Dudes that I've never even seen before, but we talk and vibe every day on just the game, and they feel like they're my friends now. So, when I seem 'em, it's going to be so much love, you know what I'm saying? It's a real community, man."

The 14-time All-Star added that no one is too "grown-up" to play video games, they just need to "lock in" and have fun.

However, despite his extensive time gaming, Durant doesn't consider himself the NBA's top gamer. He bestowed that title upon his Suns co-star Devin Booker, whom he said "runs with the real pros."

NBA fans call out Kevin Durant for gaming too much ahead of playoffs

Kevin Durant and Phoenix are gearing up for their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which kicks off on Saturday. The sixth-seeded Suns enter the series as underdogs against the league's No. 1 defensive team (108.4 defensive rating).

So, fans on X/Twitter were critical of the timing of Durant's podcast appearance discussing his gaming "addiction." Many remarked about it not being a good look for the two-time NBA champion to appear sidetracked ahead of the playoffs. They noted that the podcast clips won't age well if the Suns get eliminated in Round 1.

"Bro needs to pay attention to his team," @pacersgoat said.

"This is why the T-Wolves are beating them in the first round," @WigginsWick22 said.

"Brother, it's the playoffs soon, lock in please," @Polska751 said.

"Trolls [are] gonna run away with this one after that Game 1 stinker," @DubsBetterrr said.

So, Durant may have inadvertently put extra pressure on himself to perform in the postseason. However, given his past online fan interactions, he likely won't be fazed by fans critiquing his gaming hobby.

