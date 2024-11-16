"S**t move fast when you having a blast" - Derrick Rose celebrates wife Alaina Anderson's 30th birthday with loving tribute on IG

Derrick Rose's wife Alaina Rose celebrated her 30th birthday on November 15. The former NBA player penned a heartfelt message in dedication to his wife as she entered the third decade of her life.

Rose has been with Alaina since 2016 and met her when he was still playing with the Chicago Bulls.

Rose posted a picture with his wife on his Instagram story and wrote a long message for her on her special day.

"Damn you 30!!!" Rose wrote. "I know you reflecting on your life right now I know it felt quick but remember s**t move fast when u having a blast. I’m blessed to experience these 9 yrs with you.

"I see your growth as a person, wife, mom & friend. You took me from thinkin 360 to 720 and Im forever grateful for that. U can't duplicate this s**t I swear. Loyalty, honesty, vulnerability, accountability. Happy Birthday Mrs. PutThats**ton."

Derrick Rose posted a heartfelt message for his wife Alaina on her 30th birthday [Caption: IG/@drose]

Alaina Anderson and Derrick Rose dated for six years before they got engaged in 2021. Rose proposed to her at the Madison Square Garden. They got married in September last year. The couple also share two children together.

Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson posts a lovely message for Derrick Rose's wife Alaina Rose

Derrick Rose's wife Alaina Rose's social media was flooded with birthday wishes from her close ones. Among so many of her friends making birthday posts for her on social media, Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson also made a post on her IG story.

"Happy 30th Scorpio sister!!! Take a shot for meeee @alainataughtyou," Johnson wrote.

Alaina reposted Mychal's post on her IG story and responded with a lovely message.

"Love youuuuuuuu 🦂🦂🦂🦂," Alaina wrote in reply.

Mychal Thompson's birthday wish for Alaina Rose [Credit: IG/@alainataughtyou]

Aside from both being former No. 1 overall picks, Derrick Rose and Andrew Wiggins were teammates with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rose joined the Timberwolves during the 2017-18 season when he was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers. During the same season, Wiggins was playing his fourth season with the Timberwolves.

Mychal Johnson and Andrew Wiggins have been together since they were in high school. They also have two daughters together. Alaina and Mychal's friendship started during those two years that Rose and Wiggins played together.

