Sacramento Kings injury update: De’Aaron Fox's ankle sprain latest update raises red flags for Beam Team

It has now been reported that the Kings guard De'Aaron Fox will miss less time than anticipated, with the injury ruled as a "moderate" ankle sprain. The guard limping off injured was a sign of immense concern in Sacramento despite the beam going off after the Kings beat the Lakers yesterday.

Initial suggestions pointed at the possibility of De'Aaron Fox missing considerable time to start the season. But according to The Athletic's James Ham, there is scope for optimism on the injury front for Sacramento.

Thankfully for Fox and the Sacramento Kings, the scare is not long-term and will likely not affect their ambitions.

Fox was an All-Star last season and the winner of the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award and established himself as the absolute alpha for a Western Conference contender.

The Kings, after an exciting season, were hoping to build on their success heading into 2023-24. Fox had an incredible game, scoring 37 points and recording eight assists before his injury, and the Kings fandom has been awaiting an injury update ever since.

De'Aaron Fox had just signed with Curry Brand as their first NBA signature athlete

Stephen Curry's Curry Brand signed De'Aaron Fox as their first NBA signature athlete earlier this season.

Fox had just been announced as the first signature athlete under the Curry Brand and was enjoying a fine start to the season. The injury came when he was riding a high, but as long as it does not disrupt the Kings' Playoff ambitions, all parties shall feel happier.

Back-up guards Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk will be expected to carry out some of Fox's actions in his absence. Point Sabonis might also be a full-fledged event with the Kings' second star, Domantas Sabonis, a proven playmaker at the post. The Kings might have enough juice to keep the boat sailing without their captain.

The West is a jungle, and the Kings were expected to be one of the predators there in 2023-24. Can they prove their mettle, or will this be when they fold after their renaissance in 2022-23?