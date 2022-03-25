"Her son suffered a bruise and contusion on his forehead" - Sacramento Kings player facing allegations of domestic violence and abuse of his 6-year-old son

Richaun Holmes of the Sacramento Kings has been accused of domestic violence. The Sacramento Bee published a report with allegations from Allexis Holmes, Richaun Holmes’ ex-wife, accusing him of violence against their six-year-old son.

The police report states Holmes allegedly caused his son to bleed from a blow to his head during a Feb. 6 visitation. 6. His ex-wife has reportedly filed a restraining order against Holmes on behalf of their son.

"Allexis Holmes claims her son suffered a bruise and contusion on his forehead, had marks on his legs, and came back from a visitation with a bloody knock over his head." Richaun Holmes is facing allegations of domestic violence and abuse of his 6-year-old son, per @FOX40

In separate occurrences, Holmes claims her son suffered a bruise and contusion on his forehead, had marks on his legs and came back from a visitation with a “bloody knock over his head.”

Holmes took to Twitter to respond to the allegations in a series of tweets that were later deleted:

“I never respond to allegations but when it’s comes to my son I gotta speak”

“You have to be goofy as hell to believe that about me...my heart BEATS for my son i live this very life to see him happy and could never raise a hand to harm him EVER.”

Holmes’ lawyer, Ann Moder, reportedly said her client was ordered by a judge to stay away from his son until the next court date. Moder denied the allegations, calling them “baseless claims” during an ongoing custody battle. The pair divorced in September 2019.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Sacramento Kings statement on the report and domestic violence allegation against Richaun Holmes. Sacramento Kings statement on the report and domestic violence allegation against Richaun Holmes. https://t.co/OX5prJz9Kq

The Kings issued a statement regarding the allegations:

“The entire Sacramento Kings organization would like to express our strong stance against any form of assault and domestic violence. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Sacramento Kings to play without Richaun Holmes for the remainder of the season

Holmes has not played for the Sacramento Kings since March 16, citing personal reasons for his absence. In the summer of last year, Holmes signed a four-year contract extension and has averaged 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds through 45 games. He started in 37 of them, until the Kings acquired Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee Richaun Holmes posted this on Instagram … Richaun Holmes posted this on Instagram … https://t.co/AhZim1U6l6

Sacramento Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry, when asked to comment on the allegations, said:

“I have not read the article, so I can’t respond to it. I have not read anything about it, but I do know that we take all these accusations seriously and this organization stands against any kind of violence. That’s about the extent of what I can say about it, because I haven’t read anything. So, I’ll leave it at that."

The team has shut down Holmes for the remainder of the season and are likely to wait for the legal proceedings to progress.

