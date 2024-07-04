Sacramento Kings Summer League 2024 roster, dates and complete schedule 

The Sacramento Kings will be competing in the Summer League alongside the other NBA teams. The Kings have not made any big moves so far this offseason. They used their No. 13 pick to draft Providence guard Devin Carter in the 2024 NBA draft. The Kings are one of the main hosts of this year's summer league, partnering with the Golden State Warriors to host the California Classic Summer League.

The summer league allows teams to try out new lineups and players they would not use in a regular season. Additionally, it gives the newly drafted players and the G-League players a chance to showcase their abilities in a highly competitive environment.

It was a great opportunity for Carter to prove his abilities and try to solidify his position as a starter on the Kings squad. However, for unknown reasons, the No. 13 overall draft pick will not be participating.

With little off-season movement, the summer league will be a great time for the Sacramento Kings fans. It will give them a glimpse of the players on the squad who would not normally see much game time.

The Sacramento Kings have featured great talent in the summer league and this year looks no different.

Here is a look at the roster and the schedule.

Sacramento Kings 2024 Summer League roster

The Sacramento Kings will have two different lineups for their games in Sacramento and San Francisco. Subsequently, two different coaches will also take the command with the different lineups.

Here are the players on the team's Summer League roster for the Sacramento games:

Player Position Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. Center Isaiah Crawford Forward TJ Bickerstaff Forward Lucas Dufeal Forward Boogie Ellis Guard Keon Ellis Guard Sehmus Hazer Guard Colby Jones Guard Issac Jones Forward Mason Jones Guard Melwin Pantzar Guard Drew Timmie Center

Here is the Kings' roster for the San Francisco games:

Player Position Fardaws Aimaq Center Adonis Arms Guard Kenan Blackshear Guard Ahmad Caver Guard Antonie Davis Guard Jordan Ford Guard Dane Goodwin Guard D'Moi Hodge Guard Yves Pons Forward Jay Nagle Forward Xavier Sneed Forward Hason Ward Forward

Dough Christie will be the head coach for the home roster while Jawad Williams will be in charge of the San Francisco roster.

Keon Ellis and Colby Jones are two players to watch with noteworthy talent.

Sacramento Kings 2024 Summer League schedule

The Kings will kick off their summer league at home on July 6 against Team China. They will face off with the San Antonio Spurs the next day and finish their home games against the Charlotte Hornets on July 9. The games will be broadcast on NBA TV and ESPN 2.

Here's a schedule of the Kings for the California Classic Summer League schedule:

Game Date and Time TV Kings vs. Team China July 6, 7:30 p.m. ET NBA TV Kings vs. SA Spurs July 7, 7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN 2 Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets July 9, 7:00 p.m. ET NBA TV

Simultaneously with the home games, the Kings will play three road games at the Chase Center in San Franciso. They will face the Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors as their opponents on the road.

Here is a schedule for Kings games' at the Chase Center:

Game Date and Time TV Kings vs. Lakers July 6, 1:30 p.m. ET ESPN Kings vs. Heat July 7, 1:30 p.m. ET NBA TV Kings vs. Warriors July 10, 7:00 p.m. ET NBA TV

Fans who have an NBA pass subscription can also catch up on these games through the NBA app.

