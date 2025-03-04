Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 3) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Sacramento Kings continued a four-game road trip on Monday with another matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Sacramento could win the season series with another victory versus the Kyrie Irving-led team. The Kings headed into the game without the injured Domantas Sabonis.

Sacramento led 27-24 after one quarter. DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Zach LaVine carried the team to an early advantage. The Kings shot 3-for-9 from deep, a key reason they took the driver’s seat against Dallas, which went 0-for-3 from the same range. Sacramento held Irving to seven points in the first 12 minutes.

The visitors continued to roll in the second quarter. Jonas Valanciunas helped DeRozan, Murray and LaVine push the Kings to a 60-50 lead at halftime.

The Mavericks got a boost off the bench from Kai Jones, who delivered 13 points, four rebounds and one block. Max Christie, another member of the bench mob, gave his team a lift with seven points, four rebounds and three assists.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- DeMar DeRozan 15 1 3 Keegan Murray 15 3 2 Jonas Valanciunas 8 4 2 Zach LaVine 14 1 2 Malik Monk 3 0 3 Trey Lyles 3 6 1 Jake LaRavia 2 2 1 Markelle Fultz 0 0 1 Keon Ellis 0 0 1 Jae Crowder - - - - - - - - - - Doug McDermott - - - - - - - - - - Isaac Jones - - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kessler Edwards 2 0 1 Dwight Powell 2 1 0 Kyrie Irving 7 1 1 Klay Thompson 3 2 0 Dante Exum 2 0 3 Kai Jones 13 4 0 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 2 1 0 Naji Marshall 6 3 4 Spencer Dinwiddie 0 2 3 Max Christie 7 4 3 Jaden Hardy 6 1 1 Caleb Martin - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

