  • Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 3) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 04, 2025 03:02 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score for Mar. 3 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Sacramento Kings continued a four-game road trip on Monday with another matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Sacramento could win the season series with another victory versus the Kyrie Irving-led team. The Kings headed into the game without the injured Domantas Sabonis.

Sacramento led 27-24 after one quarter. DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Zach LaVine carried the team to an early advantage. The Kings shot 3-for-9 from deep, a key reason they took the driver’s seat against Dallas, which went 0-for-3 from the same range. Sacramento held Irving to seven points in the first 12 minutes.

The visitors continued to roll in the second quarter. Jonas Valanciunas helped DeRozan, Murray and LaVine push the Kings to a 60-50 lead at halftime.

The Mavericks got a boost off the bench from Kai Jones, who delivered 13 points, four rebounds and one block. Max Christie, another member of the bench mob, gave his team a lift with seven points, four rebounds and three assists.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
DeMar DeRozan1513
Keegan Murray1532
Jonas Valanciunas842
Zach LaVine1412
Malik Monk303
Trey Lyles361
Jake LaRavia221
Markelle Fultz001
Keon Ellis001
Jae Crowder- - --------
Doug McDermott- - --------
Isaac Jones- - --------
Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kessler Edwards201
Dwight Powell210
Kyrie Irving711
Klay Thompson320
Dante Exum203
Kai Jones1340
Olivier-Maxence Prosper210
Naji Marshall634
Spencer Dinwiddie023
Max Christie7 4 3
Jaden Hardy6 1 1
Caleb Martin- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
