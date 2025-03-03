Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season. (Image Source: Imagn)

The Sacramento Kings will face their conference rivals, the Dallas Mavericks, in a crucial regular season matchup on Monday. Both teams are currently vying for position in the play-in race, with the Kings holding a slight advantage, leading the Mavericks by half a game. However, a loss could drop Sacramento below Dallas in the Western Conference standings.

The Kings are riding a three-game win streak and have been playing solid basketball. With a 31-28 record, DeMar DeRozan and his teammates are in ninth place, having won six of their last 10 games. They'll look to extend their win streak to four games with a victory over a shorthanded Mavericks team.

On the other hand, Dallas sits in 10th place with a 32-29 record. The team’s injury struggles continue, with P.J. Washington becoming the latest player to join Anthony Davis and others on the sidelines.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for Mar. 3

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Sacramento Kings will have all of their players available for the game against the Mavericks, except for Domantas Sabonis. The star center has been ruled out due to a left hamstring strain.

On Sunday, the franchise announced that Sabonis will be sidelined for at least one week, as an MRI revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He sustained the injury during the Kings' 113-103 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks have a lengthier injury list compared to the Kings. P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) have all been ruled out.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 3

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart

The Sacramento Kings are expected to roll out a starting lineup featuring Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Malik Monk and Jonas Valanciunas.

Point guardShooting guardSmall forwardPower forwardCenter
Malik MonkZach LaVineDeMar DeRozanKeegan Murray
Markelle FultzKeon EllisJake LaRaviaTrey LylesJonas Valanciunas
Devin CarterMason JonesDoug McDermottIsaac JonesJae Crowder
Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

The Dallas Mavericks' starting lineup is likely to consist of Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Max Christie, Moses Brown and Naji Marshall.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Kyrie IrvingMax ChristieKlay ThompsonOlivier-Maxence

Prosper

Dwight Powell
Spencer DinwiddieDante ExumNaji Marshall
Kessler Edwards
Jaden HardyMoses Brown
Brandon WilliamsKylor Kelley

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

