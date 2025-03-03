Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Sacramento Kings will face their conference rivals, the Dallas Mavericks, in a crucial regular season matchup on Monday. Both teams are currently vying for position in the play-in race, with the Kings holding a slight advantage, leading the Mavericks by half a game. However, a loss could drop Sacramento below Dallas in the Western Conference standings.

The Kings are riding a three-game win streak and have been playing solid basketball. With a 31-28 record, DeMar DeRozan and his teammates are in ninth place, having won six of their last 10 games. They'll look to extend their win streak to four games with a victory over a shorthanded Mavericks team.

On the other hand, Dallas sits in 10th place with a 32-29 record. The team’s injury struggles continue, with P.J. Washington becoming the latest player to join Anthony Davis and others on the sidelines.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for Mar. 3

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Sacramento Kings will have all of their players available for the game against the Mavericks, except for Domantas Sabonis. The star center has been ruled out due to a left hamstring strain.

On Sunday, the franchise announced that Sabonis will be sidelined for at least one week, as an MRI revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He sustained the injury during the Kings' 113-103 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks have a lengthier injury list compared to the Kings. P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) have all been ruled out.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 3

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart

The Sacramento Kings are expected to roll out a starting lineup featuring Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Malik Monk and Jonas Valanciunas.

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Malik Monk Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Keegan Murray

Markelle Fultz Keon Ellis Jake LaRavia Trey Lyles Jonas Valanciunas Devin Carter Mason Jones Doug McDermott Isaac Jones Jae Crowder

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

The Dallas Mavericks' starting lineup is likely to consist of Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Max Christie, Moses Brown and Naji Marshall.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Kyrie Irving Max Christie Klay Thompson Olivier-Maxence Prosper Dwight Powell Spencer Dinwiddie Dante Exum Naji Marshall

Kessler Edwards Jaden Hardy Moses Brown Brandon Williams Kylor Kelley

