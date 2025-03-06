Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score (March 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two Western Conference teams dealing with frontcourt injuries squared off in Wednesday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets, with Kings big man Domantas Sabonis and Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon both sidelined.

Ad

Even without Sabonis in their last two games, the Kings entered the contest as the hotter team, riding a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Nuggets, like Sacramento, were 7-3 in their last 10 games but had dropped two of their last three.

Denver came into the game looking to close in on the Lakers for the No. 2 seed in the West, while the Kings aimed to climb the standings and avoid the play-in tournament. Sacramento was just one game behind the No. 6 Golden State Warriors at tip-off.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below is the box score for the Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Sacramento Kings player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- DeMar DeRozan 20:53 13 3 2 5 15 33.3 0 0 0.0 3 4 75.0 3 0 0 0 2 0 3 Keegan Murray 12:30 4 1 0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Jonas Valančiūnas 14:39 14 7 5 6 10 60.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 3 4 1 0 1 2 8 Zach LaVine 19:00 6 3 3 2 5 40.0 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 3 1 0 0 0 14 Keon Ellis 19:42 9 5 2 3 4 75.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 100 0 5 1 1 0 0 12 Markelle Fultz 05:38 0 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 Jake LaRavia 11:08 15 2 0 6 7 85.7 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 1 0 1 3 5 Trey Lyles 11:30 4 3 1 2 5 40.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 1 0 1 1 2 Doug McDermott 05:00 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 1 0 0 -4 TOTALS 65 31 13 26 50 52.0 5 10 50.0 8 10 80.0 8 18 5 4 6 9 -

Ad

Denver Nuggets player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Christian Braun 21:05 9 1 3 3 7 42.9 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 -2 Michael Porter Jr. 19:00 8 5 0 3 7 42.9 0 3 0.0 2 2 100 1 4 0 0 0 0 -14 Nikola Jokić 19:00 10 5 3 4 7 57.1 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 2 3 1 0 2 1 -14 Russell Westbrook 14:09 5 1 3 2 7 28.6 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 1 2 0 -8 Jamal Murray 16:09 11 0 0 1 5 20.0 1 4 25.0 8 9 88.9 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 Jalen Pickett 13:21 5 2 2 2 5 40.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 1 -9 Zeke Nnaji 09:21 5 2 0 2 4 50.0 0 2 0.0 1 2 50.0 0 2 0 2 1 1 -2 Peyton Watson 07:55 2 1 1 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -4 TOTALS 55 23 12 18 44 40.9 6 19 31.6 13 15 86.7 4 13 2 3 7 6 -

Ad

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Game recap

The Kings' high-powered offense got off to a fast start, helping them build a 24-19 lead midway through the first quarter. They then broke the game open, finishing the period on a 15-4 run to take a 42-29 advantage, led by Jake LaRavia’s 11 points in the frame.

Denver improved in the second quarter but couldn’t significantly cut into the deficit, as the Kings maintained a 65-55 lead at halftime.

Ad

LaRavia led all scorers at the break with 15 points, while Jonas Valanciunas and DeMar DeRozan chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Jamal Murray had 11 first-half points, going 8-for-9 from the free-throw line, while Nikola Jokic contributed 10 points and five rebounds.

The Nuggets struggled on the boards, getting outrebounded 31-23 in the first half and allowing eight offensive rebounds to the Kings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.