Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score (March 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two Western Conference teams dealing with frontcourt injuries squared off in Wednesday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets, with Kings big man Domantas Sabonis and Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon both sidelined.
Even without Sabonis in their last two games, the Kings entered the contest as the hotter team, riding a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Nuggets, like Sacramento, were 7-3 in their last 10 games but had dropped two of their last three.
Denver came into the game looking to close in on the Lakers for the No. 2 seed in the West, while the Kings aimed to climb the standings and avoid the play-in tournament. Sacramento was just one game behind the No. 6 Golden State Warriors at tip-off.
Below is the box score for the Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets game.
Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Game recap
The Kings' high-powered offense got off to a fast start, helping them build a 24-19 lead midway through the first quarter. They then broke the game open, finishing the period on a 15-4 run to take a 42-29 advantage, led by Jake LaRavia’s 11 points in the frame.
Denver improved in the second quarter but couldn’t significantly cut into the deficit, as the Kings maintained a 65-55 lead at halftime.
LaRavia led all scorers at the break with 15 points, while Jonas Valanciunas and DeMar DeRozan chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Jamal Murray had 11 first-half points, going 8-for-9 from the free-throw line, while Nikola Jokic contributed 10 points and five rebounds.
The Nuggets struggled on the boards, getting outrebounded 31-23 in the first half and allowing eight offensive rebounds to the Kings.
