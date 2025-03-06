  • home icon
By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 06, 2025 03:26 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score (March 5) | 2024-25 NBA season - Image source: Imagn

Two Western Conference teams dealing with frontcourt injuries squared off in Wednesday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets, with Kings big man Domantas Sabonis and Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon both sidelined.

Even without Sabonis in their last two games, the Kings entered the contest as the hotter team, riding a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Nuggets, like Sacramento, were 7-3 in their last 10 games but had dropped two of their last three.

Denver came into the game looking to close in on the Lakers for the No. 2 seed in the West, while the Kings aimed to climb the standings and avoid the play-in tournament. Sacramento was just one game behind the No. 6 Golden State Warriors at tip-off.

Below is the box score for the Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets game.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Sacramento Kings player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
DeMar DeRozan20:53133251533.3000.03475.03000203
Keegan Murray12:304102366.7000.0000.01001038
Jonas Valančiūnas14:39147561060.0000.0221003410128
Zach LaVine19:006332540.01250.01250.003100014
Keon Ellis19:429523475.01250.02210005110012
Markelle Fultz05:38010010.0000.0000.00101102
Jake LaRavia11:0815206785.73475.0000.01110135
Trey Lyles11:304312540.0020.0000.00310112
Doug McDermott05:00010000.0000.0000.0010100-4
TOTALS653113265052.051050.081080.08185469-
Denver Nuggets player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Christian Braun21:059133742.93560.0000.0100020-2
Michael Porter Jr.19:008503742.9030.022100140000-14
Nikola Jokić19:0010534757.1000.022100231021-14
Russell Westbrook14:095132728.61250.0000.0011120-8
Jamal Murray16:0911001520.01425.08988.90000023
Jalen Pickett13:215222540.01333.3000.0020001-9
Zeke Nnaji09:215202450.0020.01250.0020211-2
Peyton Watson07:552111250.0000.0000.0010001-4
TOTALS552312184440.961931.6131586.74132376-
Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Game recap

The Kings' high-powered offense got off to a fast start, helping them build a 24-19 lead midway through the first quarter. They then broke the game open, finishing the period on a 15-4 run to take a 42-29 advantage, led by Jake LaRavia’s 11 points in the frame.

Denver improved in the second quarter but couldn’t significantly cut into the deficit, as the Kings maintained a 65-55 lead at halftime.

LaRavia led all scorers at the break with 15 points, while Jonas Valanciunas and DeMar DeRozan chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Jamal Murray had 11 first-half points, going 8-for-9 from the free-throw line, while Nikola Jokic contributed 10 points and five rebounds.

The Nuggets struggled on the boards, getting outrebounded 31-23 in the first half and allowing eight offensive rebounds to the Kings.

