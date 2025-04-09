Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 9 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Denver Nuggets hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday. This will be the Nuggets’ third-last game in what has been a less-than-ideal season for them. They currently hold the fifth seed (47-32) in the Western Conference and are just a game ahead of the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Nuggets sent shockwaves throughout the league after they made the decision to let go of head coach Michael Malone on Tuesday. The team will finish their season and head into the playoffs under the leadership of David Adelman. Denver doesn’t have much to worry about for their upcoming game, as they are 3-0 against the Kings this season.

Meanwhile, Sacramento will desperately search for a win as they are yet to clinch a spot in the play-in with three games left. They hold the ninth seed in the Western Conference and are being trailed by the Dallas Mavericks in 10th by a game.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for April 9

Sacramento Kings injury report

Coming into this game, the Kings will have to make some significant adjustments to their lineup. Isaiah Crawford (G League), Mason Jones (G League), Jake LaRavia (thumb), and Malik Monk (calf) are all out against the Nuggets. Furthermore, Keegan Murray is listed as doubtful with lower back inflammation.

Denver Nuggets injury report

On the other hand, the Nuggets don’t have too much to worry about. DaRon Holmes II is the only player out against the Kings. But, Jamal Murray could also sit this game out, as he is currently listed as doubtful with hamstring inflammation.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 9

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth charts

The Sacramento Kings are expected to start Keon Ellis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles and Domantas Sabonis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Keon Ellis Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Trey Lyles Domantas Sabonis Devin Carter Terence Davis Doug McDermott Isaac Jones Jonas Valanciunas







Jae Crowder

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth charts

The Nuggets are expected to start Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Russell Westbrook Christian Braun Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon Nikola Jokic Jalen Pickett Julian Strawther Peyton Watson Vlatko Cancar Zeke Nnaji Trey Alexander

Hunter Tyson

DeAndre Jordan

