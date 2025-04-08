Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 7, 2025

Zach LaVine dragged the Sacramento Kings to a hard fought 127-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The high-flying shooting guard scattered 17 points and two assists in the fourth quarter to push his team to the finish line. LaVine went 5-for-6 from deep and scored crucial baskets when the Pistons threatened to regain the lead midway through the period.
Domantas Sabonis finished with a 19-point, 15-rebound and 10-point night to help carry the Kings. DeMar DeRozan, who kept the Kings in the game before LaVine's explosion, tallied 37 points and four rebounds.
Cade Cunningham, who is working back into game shape after a long calf injury layoff, had another impressive display. Two nights after putting up 25 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, he dropped 35 on the Kings.
The Sacramento Kings rounded off their last road trip with a showdown against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Sacramento hoped to extend their winning streak to three and go home with a 3-3 record after the East Coast swing.
The Kings and the Pistons compensated for their struggles from behind the arc for a more efficient inside game in the first quarter. A free-throw shooting contest highlighted the sloppy opening minutes that saw the visiting team edge the host 38-37.
The Pistons sustained its attack in the second quarter while its defense held the Kings to 24 points. Detroit went 3-for-13 from deep but connected on 7-for-12 shots from inside the paint. The balanced scoring from the home team allowed it to take a 72-62 halftime lead.
The Kings flipped the script in the third quarter with a devastating interior onslaught and tight defense. Detroit made 12 of 15 shots inside the shaded lane and put the lid on the Kings' offense. The visitors turned a 72-62 deficit into a 97-94 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Kings and the Pistons opened the fourth quarter with an offensive barrage. Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson combined to go toe-to-toe with Zach LaVine's sizzling start. The game turned into a defensive struggle after the exchange of haymakers fizzled.
The Detroit Pistons inched to within 113-112 after a 6-0 run that ended with a Ron Holland layup. DeMar DeRozan answered with back-to-back mid-range jumpers before Trey Lyles and Domantas Sabonis joined the blistering response. Sabonis' free throw gave the Sacramento Kings a 122-112 advantage and more breathing room with 2:17 left.
