Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 7, 2025

Zach LaVine dragged the Sacramento Kings to a hard fought 127-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The high-flying shooting guard scattered 17 points and two assists in the fourth quarter to push his team to the finish line. LaVine went 5-for-6 from deep and scored crucial baskets when the Pistons threatened to regain the lead midway through the period.

Ad

Domantas Sabonis finished with a 19-point, 15-rebound and 10-point night to help carry the Kings. DeMar DeRozan, who kept the Kings in the game before LaVine's explosion, tallied 37 points and four rebounds.

Cade Cunningham, who is working back into game shape after a long calf injury layoff, had another impressive display. Two nights after putting up 25 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, he dropped 35 on the Kings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons Player Stats and Box Score

Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Trey Lyles 5 6 Domantas Sabonis 16 12 DeMar DeRozan 29 3 Zach LaVine 26 2 Keon Ellis 2 3 Doug McDermott 0 1 Jonas Valanciunas 10 11 Isaac Jones 0 1 Malik Monk 2 0 Devin Carter 7 2 Jae Crowder - - - - - - - - - - Markelle Fultz - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Detroit Pistons player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ausar Thompson 12 3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17 0 Jalen Duren 6 9 Dennis Schroder 5 2 Cade Cunningham 21 3 Simone Fontecchio 2 2 Ronald Holland II 3 1 Isaiah Stewart 6 8 Malik Beasley 14 1 Marcus Sasser 8 1 Lindy Waters III -- -- - - - - - - - - Paul Reed Tolu Smith Bobi Klintman Daniss Jenkins

Ad

Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons Game Summary

The Sacramento Kings rounded off their last road trip with a showdown against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Sacramento hoped to extend their winning streak to three and go home with a 3-3 record after the East Coast swing.

The Kings and the Pistons compensated for their struggles from behind the arc for a more efficient inside game in the first quarter. A free-throw shooting contest highlighted the sloppy opening minutes that saw the visiting team edge the host 38-37.

Ad

The Pistons sustained its attack in the second quarter while its defense held the Kings to 24 points. Detroit went 3-for-13 from deep but connected on 7-for-12 shots from inside the paint. The balanced scoring from the home team allowed it to take a 72-62 halftime lead.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Kings flipped the script in the third quarter with a devastating interior onslaught and tight defense. Detroit made 12 of 15 shots inside the shaded lane and put the lid on the Kings' offense. The visitors turned a 72-62 deficit into a 97-94 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Kings and the Pistons opened the fourth quarter with an offensive barrage. Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson combined to go toe-to-toe with Zach LaVine's sizzling start. The game turned into a defensive struggle after the exchange of haymakers fizzled.

The Detroit Pistons inched to within 113-112 after a 6-0 run that ended with a Ron Holland layup. DeMar DeRozan answered with back-to-back mid-range jumpers before Trey Lyles and Domantas Sabonis joined the blistering response. Sabonis' free throw gave the Sacramento Kings a 122-112 advantage and more breathing room with 2:17 left.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.