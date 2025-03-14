Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors dueled again on Thursday. A win by the visiting Kings would secure them the season series (3-1) and snap the home team’s five-game winning run. The Kings hoped to overcome the absence of Domantas Sabonis, who sat out his sixth straight game due to a hamstring injury.

The Warriors welcomed the Kings with a scorching hot barrage from behind the arc. Draymond Green and Quinten Post led the 7-for-13 shooting clip from behind the arc to push the Dubs to an early 30-18 lead. Green and Post combined for 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Kings played much better in the second quarter behind DeMar DeRozan to prevent the Warriors from running away. Sacramento's bench also stepped up, providing 23 points in the first two quarters. The Kings trailed 61-51 at halftime.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- DeMar DeRozan 11 2 3 Keegan Murray 3 2 1 Jonas Valanciunas 5 9 0 Zach LaVine 5 0 1 Malik Monk 4 2 5 Trey Lyles 6 3 0 Jake LaRavia 6 0 0 Devin Carter 3 1 2 Keon Ellis 8 0 3

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 16 3 2 Jimmy Butler III 4 3 3 Quinten Post 10 4 0 Steph Curry 5 1 2 Moses Moody 3 1 3 Jonathan Kuminga 6 3 1 Kevon Looney 2 1 0 Gui Santos 3 2 1 Buddy Hield 3 2 3 Gary Payton II 9 1 0

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

