  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 14, 2025 03:15 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score for Mar. 13 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors dueled again on Thursday. A win by the visiting Kings would secure them the season series (3-1) and snap the home team’s five-game winning run. The Kings hoped to overcome the absence of Domantas Sabonis, who sat out his sixth straight game due to a hamstring injury.

Ad

The Warriors welcomed the Kings with a scorching hot barrage from behind the arc. Draymond Green and Quinten Post led the 7-for-13 shooting clip from behind the arc to push the Dubs to an early 30-18 lead. Green and Post combined for 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Kings played much better in the second quarter behind DeMar DeRozan to prevent the Warriors from running away. Sacramento's bench also stepped up, providing 23 points in the first two quarters. The Kings trailed 61-51 at halftime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
DeMar DeRozan1123
Keegan Murray321
Jonas Valanciunas590
Zach LaVine501
Malik Monk425
Trey Lyles630
Jake LaRavia600
Devin Carter312
Keon Ellis803
Ad

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green1632
Jimmy Butler III433
Quinten Post1040
Steph Curry512
Moses Moody313
Jonathan Kuminga631
Kevon Looney210
Gui Santos321
Buddy Hield323
Gary Payton II910
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी