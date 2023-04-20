Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - April 20th, 2023 | Game 3, 2023 NBA Playoffs

Game 2 of the series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors produced the 2023 playoffs’ most controversial moment yet. Draymond Green’s stomping of Domantas Sabonis, who grabbed his leg while on the floor, is still reverberating in the NBA.

The former Defensive Player of the Year winner was ejected from that game and later suspended by the league. Green was told by the referees that he was tossed out because he stomped too hard. A few days later, he was informed that he was suspended due to his long history of unsportsmanlike fouls.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis, the NBA announced. Breaking: Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis, the NBA announced. https://t.co/FzllzhyRl2

All the drama aside, the first two games of the series have been nothing but end-to-end action. The Sacramento Kings were supposed to be the new kids on the block, a team who hasn’t made the playoffs since 2006.

Over the last two games, they’ve shown the most experienced and battle-tested team in the NBA playoffs that they’re not unfazed.

Guru @DrGuru_ Last night, the Kings listed Domantas Sabonis as questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion, which likely contributed to Draymond’s suspension.



Today, after the suspension was official, Mike Brown said that Sabonis is likely to play in Game 3. Last night, the Kings listed Domantas Sabonis as questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion, which likely contributed to Draymond’s suspension. Today, after the suspension was official, Mike Brown said that Sabonis is likely to play in Game 3. https://t.co/uVtVcIkbUJ

Domantas Sabonis’ has been ruled questionable by the Sacramento Kings due to a sternum contusion but is expected to play. He will not be the fan favorite at Chase Center if he suits up on Thursday night.

Where to watch

Game 3 of the series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors starts at 10:00 p.m. ET. TNT will cover the game live on national TV while Bally Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports California are the local channels to watch out for.

The game can also be streamed live via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Golden State Warriors are 22-23 over the last two seasons (3-6 in 2022-23) when Draymond Green is unavailable. He is unquestionably a big part of their winning ways.

“Dray” is averaging 6.0 points, 8.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in two games against the Sacramento Kings. Green’s impact, however, is more than just the numbers. He is the Warriors’ charismatic leader and lynchpin on the defensive end.

Domantas Sabonis, on the other hand, is averaging 18.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in this series. Green has taken on the challenge of containing “Domas” in crucial moments of the game.

If Sabonis plays, which is what’s expected, the Sacramento Kings will have a huge advantage in the interior. He is the best big man by a mile in the series without Draymond Green in the lineup.

Steph Curry proved in the 2022 NBA Finals that he can carry the Golden State Warriors on his own. In Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, Green was almost a non-factor while both Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole struggled with their shots.

Curry took over that game to tie the series. He may have to put on the same kind of show to prevent the defending NBA champs from going 0-3.

Game prediction

Spread: (Warriors -5.5)

Total (O/U): 239

Moneyline: Kings (+215) vs. Warriors (267)

The Golden State Warriors made the playoffs despite a horrible road record because they were nearly unbeatable at the Chase Center. Golden State have a 33-8 win-loss slate at home and will still be favored to win Game 3 without Draymond Green.

Steph Curry, the Warriors’ desperation and championship poise and the energy of the crowd could be enough to repulse the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State Warriors 125, Sacramento Kings 118

