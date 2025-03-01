  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Mar 01, 2025 15:23 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart (image credit: IMAGN)

The Sacramento Kings will visit the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Toyota Center in a battle of Western Conference teams. The Kings are above .500 in road matchups this season, winning 15 of 29 games, while the Rockets are 30-9 at home.

Ad

Sacramento is sitting on a play-in spot, holding on to the No. 10 seed with a 30-28 record. The team is on a two-game winning streak and is 6-4 in its last 10.

On the other hand, the Rockets have slipped down to No. 5 in the Western Conference standings after going 5-5 in their last 10 games. After winning their last two matchups, they remain within striking distance of the No. 2 seed, just 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Zach Lavine, who has only played nine games with the Kings since being traded for De’Aaron Fox before the trade deadline, is expected to lead Sacramento once again oon Saturday. He is averaging 22.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Alongside him is DeMar DeRozan, who is putting up 22.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 3.8 apg, while Domantas Sabonis is enjoying another strong campaign with averages of 19.9 ppg and 14.4 rpg.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Rockets have seven players averaging double-digit points, led by Jalen Green's 21.6 ppg and Alperen Sengun's 18.9 ppg and 10.6 rpg. Other players with double-digit scoring averages this year are Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason.

Ad

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Sacramento Kings Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The Sacramento Kings are expected to start Malik Monk, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Malik Monk
Markelle Fultz
Devin Carter
Shooting Guard
Zach LaVine
Keon Ellis
Small Forward
DeMar DeRozan
Jake LaRavia
Doug McDermott
Power Forward
Keegan Murray
Jae Crowder
Isaac Jones
Center
Domantas Sabonis
Trey Lyles
Ad

Houston Rockets Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The Houston Rockets are predicted to start Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Amen Thompson
Reed Sheppard
Shooting Guard
Jalen Green
Dillon Brooks
Small Forward
Dillon Brooks
Cam Whitmore
Power Forward
Jabari Smith Jr.
Tari Eason
Center
Alperen Sengun
Jock Landale
Ad

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets: Injury reports

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Kings will be at full strength against the Rockets, as no players are listed in their injury report.

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets have two questionable players ahead of the game against the Kings. Tari Eason is considered day-to-day due to rest, while Fred VanVleet's status remains uncertain due to an ankle injury. Backup center Cody Zeller is also out for the game due to personal reasons.

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी