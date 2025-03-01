Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Sacramento Kings will visit the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Toyota Center in a battle of Western Conference teams. The Kings are above .500 in road matchups this season, winning 15 of 29 games, while the Rockets are 30-9 at home.

Sacramento is sitting on a play-in spot, holding on to the No. 10 seed with a 30-28 record. The team is on a two-game winning streak and is 6-4 in its last 10.

On the other hand, the Rockets have slipped down to No. 5 in the Western Conference standings after going 5-5 in their last 10 games. After winning their last two matchups, they remain within striking distance of the No. 2 seed, just 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets.

Zach Lavine, who has only played nine games with the Kings since being traded for De’Aaron Fox before the trade deadline, is expected to lead Sacramento once again oon Saturday. He is averaging 22.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Alongside him is DeMar DeRozan, who is putting up 22.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 3.8 apg, while Domantas Sabonis is enjoying another strong campaign with averages of 19.9 ppg and 14.4 rpg.

The Rockets have seven players averaging double-digit points, led by Jalen Green's 21.6 ppg and Alperen Sengun's 18.9 ppg and 10.6 rpg. Other players with double-digit scoring averages this year are Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason.

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Sacramento Kings Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The Sacramento Kings are expected to start Malik Monk, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Malik Monk Markelle Fultz Devin Carter Shooting Guard Zach LaVine Keon Ellis Small Forward DeMar DeRozan Jake LaRavia Doug McDermott Power Forward Keegan Murray Jae Crowder Isaac Jones Center Domantas Sabonis Trey Lyles

Houston Rockets Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The Houston Rockets are predicted to start Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Amen Thompson Reed Sheppard Shooting Guard Jalen Green Dillon Brooks Small Forward Dillon Brooks Cam Whitmore Power Forward Jabari Smith Jr. Tari Eason Center Alperen Sengun Jock Landale

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets: Injury reports

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Kings will be at full strength against the Rockets, as no players are listed in their injury report.

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets have two questionable players ahead of the game against the Kings. Tari Eason is considered day-to-day due to rest, while Fred VanVleet's status remains uncertain due to an ankle injury. Backup center Cody Zeller is also out for the game due to personal reasons.

