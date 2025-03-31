  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 31 | NBA 2024-25 season

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 31 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Sahir Bhojwani
Modified Mar 31, 2025 08:22 GMT
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk shoots the basketball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton at Golden 1 Center. Photo Credit: Imagn
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk shoots the basketball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton at Golden 1 Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakam and Domantas Sabonis are all set to feature when the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday. With both teams still battling to secure their playoff spots, this should be an entertaining matchup between two high-flying offenses.

Ad

The Pacers (43-31), fourth in the East, will look to hold off their Midwest rivals Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Kings (36-38) are desperately hanging on to the final play-in spot in the West.

There are only 4.5 games separating the 10th-placed Kings and the 12th-placed Portland Trail Blazers, which means Doug Christie's team will need to string together some wins in their final eight games to qualify for the postseason.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (Photo Credit: Imagn)
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (Photo Credit: Imagn)

A series of trades, roster moves and injuries have forced the Sacramento Kings to juggle their starting lineup this season, with 13 different players receiving starts. Keegan Murray leads the way with 71, followed by DeMar DeRozan with 69.

Ad

Guard Devin Carter and forward Jake LaRavia will be sidelined for Monday's encounter due to injuries.

Expect to see the Kings come out with a starting five of Keon Ellis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

Sacramento Kings depth chart

GKeon EllisMarkelle FultzDevin Carter (O)
GZach LaVineMalik MonkMason Jones
FDeMar DeRozanJake LaRavia (O)Doug McDermott
FKeegan MurrayTrey LylesIsaac JonesJae Crowder
CDomantas SabonisJonas Valančiūnas
Ad

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has been relatively consistent with his starters this campaign. Under the leadership of All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, the starting five has developed a close connection on the court.

Pascal Siakam leads the lineup with 73 starts. Haliburton is next on the list with 67, followed by Myles Turner, who has 66.

One major issue for the Pacers will be the calf injury Bennedict Mathurin has been dealing with. The talented shooter is expected to miss his second consecutive game, while forward Isaiah Jackson is out with a torn Achilles.

Ad

Carlisle will most likely begin the game with the same five that came out against the OKC Thunder. Expect Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner to start.

Indiana Pacers depth chart

GTyrese HaliburtonT.J. McConnellRayJ DennisQuenton Jackson
GAndrew NembhardBen SheppardJohnny Furphy
FBennedict Mathurin (O)Aaron NesmithJarace Walker
FPascal SiakamObi ToppinEnrique Freeman
CMyles TurnerThomas BryantTony Bradley
Ad

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers players to watch

The Kings have won one of their last six games and need to fortify their defense if they hope to have any chance of bouncing back.

Center Domantas Sabonis will be a key figure for the visiting team. Over the last four games, the Lithuanian-American has dominated the boards, recording 17, 12, 19 and 13 rebounds. He leads the NBA with 14 rebounds per game and will need to make his presence felt.

Several different Pacers players have chipped in with points over the last few weeks, but Tyrese Haliburton remains the central piece of Rick Carlisle's offense. The 25-year-old leads the lineup with an incredible 9.1 apg and ranks second in with 18.6 ppg.

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी