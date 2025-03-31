Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 31 | NBA 2024-25 season

All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakam and Domantas Sabonis are all set to feature when the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday. With both teams still battling to secure their playoff spots, this should be an entertaining matchup between two high-flying offenses.

Ad

The Pacers (43-31), fourth in the East, will look to hold off their Midwest rivals Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Kings (36-38) are desperately hanging on to the final play-in spot in the West.

There are only 4.5 games separating the 10th-placed Kings and the 12th-placed Portland Trail Blazers, which means Doug Christie's team will need to string together some wins in their final eight games to qualify for the postseason.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (Photo Credit: Imagn)

A series of trades, roster moves and injuries have forced the Sacramento Kings to juggle their starting lineup this season, with 13 different players receiving starts. Keegan Murray leads the way with 71, followed by DeMar DeRozan with 69.

Ad

Guard Devin Carter and forward Jake LaRavia will be sidelined for Monday's encounter due to injuries.

Expect to see the Kings come out with a starting five of Keon Ellis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

Sacramento Kings depth chart

G Keon Ellis Markelle Fultz Devin Carter (O) G Zach LaVine Malik Monk Mason Jones F DeMar DeRozan Jake LaRavia (O) Doug McDermott F Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Isaac Jones Jae Crowder C Domantas Sabonis Jonas Valančiūnas

Ad

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has been relatively consistent with his starters this campaign. Under the leadership of All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, the starting five has developed a close connection on the court.

Pascal Siakam leads the lineup with 73 starts. Haliburton is next on the list with 67, followed by Myles Turner, who has 66.

One major issue for the Pacers will be the calf injury Bennedict Mathurin has been dealing with. The talented shooter is expected to miss his second consecutive game, while forward Isaiah Jackson is out with a torn Achilles.

Ad

Carlisle will most likely begin the game with the same five that came out against the OKC Thunder. Expect Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner to start.

Indiana Pacers depth chart

G Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell RayJ Dennis Quenton Jackson G Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Johnny Furphy F Bennedict Mathurin (O) Aaron Nesmith Jarace Walker F Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Enrique Freeman C Myles Turner Thomas Bryant Tony Bradley

Ad

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers players to watch

The Kings have won one of their last six games and need to fortify their defense if they hope to have any chance of bouncing back.

Center Domantas Sabonis will be a key figure for the visiting team. Over the last four games, the Lithuanian-American has dominated the boards, recording 17, 12, 19 and 13 rebounds. He leads the NBA with 14 rebounds per game and will need to make his presence felt.

Several different Pacers players have chipped in with points over the last few weeks, but Tyrese Haliburton remains the central piece of Rick Carlisle's offense. The 25-year-old leads the lineup with an incredible 9.1 apg and ranks second in with 18.6 ppg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.