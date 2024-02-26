Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 25, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 26, 2024 03:51 GMT
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers
The Sacramento Kings squared off with the LA Clippers for the third time this season on Sunday. Sacramento, which is winless against the host team, is hoping to cut the series deficit to 2-1. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will again lead the Kings.

LA was shorthanded to start the game as the team held out Paul George due to a sore left knee. “PG-13” has not missed a game for the Clippers since Jan. 31. Without George, Ty Lue will count on Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Ivica Zubac to carry the Clippers.

Leonard and Zubac led LA's first-quarter charge, combining for 14 of the team’s 28 points. “The Claw” went 0-for-3 before finishing the period on a 4-for-4 tear. The Kings, despite Sabonis going 1-for-8, kept the Clippers within sight. Sacramento trailed 28-25 after the first 24 minutes of action.

Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox got themselves going in the second quarter and combined for 26 points. Sabonis continued to struggle to put up points against Zubac but made his presence felt with nine rebounds and seven assists. Behind them, the Sacramento Kings held a 58-51 halftime lead.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers game player stats and box scores

Sacramento Kings game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Domantas Sabonis1197100
Harrison Barnes1020001
Keegan Murray841011
De'Aaron Fox1654100
Kevin Huerter622001
Trey Lyles110001
Davion Mitchell000000
Malik Monk222001
Chris Duarte410100

LA Clippers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kawhi Leonard1230312
Ivica Zubac1052102
James Harden1055001
Terance Mann702000
Norman Powell812000
PJ Tucker000000
Daniel Theis240011
Russell Westbrook221000
Amir Coffey010000

