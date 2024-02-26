Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 25, 2024

The Sacramento Kings squared off with the LA Clippers for the third time this season on Sunday. Sacramento, which is winless against the host team, is hoping to cut the series deficit to 2-1. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will again lead the Kings.

LA was shorthanded to start the game as the team held out Paul George due to a sore left knee. “PG-13” has not missed a game for the Clippers since Jan. 31. Without George, Ty Lue will count on Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Ivica Zubac to carry the Clippers.

Leonard and Zubac led LA's first-quarter charge, combining for 14 of the team’s 28 points. “The Claw” went 0-for-3 before finishing the period on a 4-for-4 tear. The Kings, despite Sabonis going 1-for-8, kept the Clippers within sight. Sacramento trailed 28-25 after the first 24 minutes of action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox got themselves going in the second quarter and combined for 26 points. Sabonis continued to struggle to put up points against Zubac but made his presence felt with nine rebounds and seven assists. Behind them, the Sacramento Kings held a 58-51 halftime lead.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers game player stats and box scores

Sacramento Kings game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Domantas Sabonis 11 9 7 1 0 0 Harrison Barnes 10 2 0 0 0 1 Keegan Murray 8 4 1 0 1 1 De'Aaron Fox 16 5 4 1 0 0 Kevin Huerter 6 2 2 0 0 1 Trey Lyles 1 1 0 0 0 1 Davion Mitchell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malik Monk 2 2 2 0 0 1 Chris Duarte 4 1 0 1 0 0

LA Clippers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 12 3 0 3 1 2 Ivica Zubac 10 5 2 1 0 2 James Harden 10 5 5 0 0 1 Terance Mann 7 0 2 0 0 0 Norman Powell 8 1 2 0 0 0 PJ Tucker 0 0 0 0 0 0 Daniel Theis 2 4 0 0 1 1 Russell Westbrook 2 2 1 0 0 0 Amir Coffey 0 1 0 0 0 0