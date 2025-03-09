Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 9 | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Clippers will host the Sacramento Kings in a must-win game at the Intuit Dome on Sunday.

Tyronn Lue's team is riding a two-game winning streak and sits eighth in the Western Conference with a 34-29 record. The playoff race is as tight as ever, and losing to a fellow hopeful can complicate things further.

The Kings, on the other hand, have won five of their last six games and seem to be getting by just fine without De'Aaron Fox. Sacramento is ninth in the West with a 33-29 record.

They are just a half-game behind the Clippers, and this matchup could have some serious seeding implications once it's all said and done.

This will be their third meeting of the season, with the LA Clippers winning both previous matchups.

With that in mind, we examine their injury reports, potential lineups, depth charts, and how and where to tune in and watch this game.

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Injury Reports

Kings injury report for Mar. 9

Veteran forward Jae Crowder is listed as day-to-day with lower back soreness, while Malik Monk has been ruled out with a toe injury.

All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis will also miss the game as he continues to nurse a grade-one hamstring strain.

Clippers injury report for Mar. 9

Once again, the Clippers won't have Ben Simmons on the court. The former No. 1 pick is dealing with yet another knee injury.

Norman Powell won't suit up, either. He's dealing with a hamstring injury and will be re-evaluated later next week.

Lastly, Seth Lundy, who's currently on a two-way contract and dealing with an ankle injury, won't play either.

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Kings starting lineup and depth chart

Position

1st 2nd 2rd PG Malik Monk Markelle Fultz Keon Ellis SG Zach LaVine Keon Ellis Malik Monk SF DeMar DeRozan Jake LaRavia Doug McDermott PF Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Jake LaRavia C Domantas Sabonis Jonas Valanciunas Trey Lyles

Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Kris Dunn Ben Simmons SG Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Norman Powell SF Norman Powell Amir Coffey Bogdan Bogdanovic PF Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Nicolas Batum C Ivica Zubac Ben Simmons Drew Eubanks

Where and how to watch Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers?

The Western Conference matchup between the Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers will take place on Sunday (Mar. 9) and tip off at 9:30 PM Eastern Time.

The game will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and can be live-streamed on Fubo or the NBA League Pass app. Fans at home can also tune in to NBCS-CA and FDSSC to watch.

