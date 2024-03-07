Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 6, 2024

The Sacramento Kings took on the LA Lakers for the third time this season on Wednesday. Sacramento, which is 2-0 versus LA, could win the season series with another victory. Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, who recently returned from injury, led the Kings.

The Lakers started out hot with Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell hitting every shot they attempted. LeBron James and Anthony Davis joined them midway through the first quarter to have Sacramento on its heels quickly.

LA's early edge in fastbreak points and inside the paint towed them to a 37-28 lead. Sacramento has to take care of the ball better and be more decisive with its attack to keep within striking distance of the hosts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kings more than stepped up in the second quarter and annihilated the Lakers in different ways. Sacramento suddenly erupted behind Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell off the bench. The two combined to score 31 points while the team shot 8-for-10 from deep.

Expand Tweet

The stunning turnaround saw the Kings lead 72-57 at halftime after trailing 37-28 in the first quarter.

The LA Lakers desperately tried to keep in step with the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter but just could not do so. Anthony Davis committing his fourth personal foul with about half of the period left to play only made things tougher for LA.

De'Aaron Fox, who had 20 first-half point, continued to sizzle. He had 30 points with half of the third frame still to be played.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

Sacramento Kings game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Domantas Sabonis 4 8 8 0 0 1 Harrison Barnes 4 0 0 0 0 2 Keegan Murray 5 2 3 0 1 0 De'Aaron Fox 20 1 2 0 0 2 Kevin Huerter 0 1 2 1 0 0 Trey Lyles 5 1 0 0 0 0 Alex Len 0 3 0 0 0 0 Davion Mitchell 12 1 1 0 0 0 Malik Monk 19 4 5 0 0 1 Keon Ellis 3 2 0 1 0 1

LA Lakers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 8 5 3 0 0 2 Rui Hachimura 11 2 0 1 1 0 LeBron James 12 2 5 1 0 0 D'Angelo Russell 10 1 1 1 0 1 Austin Reaves 7 1 2 0 0 1 Taurean Prince 3 2 0 0 0 0 Jaxson Hayes 1 2 0 0 1 1 Spencer Dinwiddie 5 1 0 0 0 0 Max Christie 0 0 1 0 0 0

LeBron James, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and De'Aaron Fox 3-pointers tonight

LeBron James attempted only one 3-pointer tonight and missed it. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves combined for 3-for-6 from deep for the LA Lakers. Theit hot shooting in the first quarter gave LA the early lead.

De'Aaron Fox, who had 20 first-half points, went 2-for-4 in 3-pointers tonight for the Sacramento Kings.