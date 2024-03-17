Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks box scores and game analysis

The Saturday night Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks game was electric, featuring one of the league's top offenses against a formidable defensive team. Both the Kings and Knicks had been on winning streaks, with each team having won two consecutive games before the matchup.

In the end, it was New York that emerged victorious, 98-91. Jalen Brunson was the biggest star in the Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks game, powering the Knicks with a huge 42-point performance, an impressive follow-up to his 45-point game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Brunson's back-to-back 40-point games made him only the fourth player in Knicks history to achieve this feat, joining Bernard King, Patrick Ewing and Carmelo Anthony.

Despite the Kings averaging 118 points per game this season, the Knicks, who rank eighth in defensive rating (112.2), managed to limit them to just 91 points. The Kings entered the game having scored at least 120 points in four of their past five games.

OG Anunoby, who played his third game for the Knicks since returning from injury, continued to be a defensive menace despite putting up just two points, five rebounds and two assists. The team has been giving up just 87.7 points per game since his return, and in the 17 games he has played for the Knicks, they have won 15.

Josh Hart had nine points and 13 rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo had 15 points and Alec Burks scored 12 off the bench for New York.

Domantas Sabonis had a 21-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead the Kings.

De'Aaron Fox had 20 points but was limited to 5-for-19 shooting (26.3%) from the field. Other key Kings players struggled, including Malik Monk, who shot 6-for-14 to finish with 18 markers, Harrison Barnes, who shot 5-for-13 for 16 points, and Keegan Murray, who shot 3-for-12 for 11 points.

The Knicks improved to a 40-27 record to solidify their fourth-place standing in the East, while the Kings, which fell to 38-28, fell to seventh in the West.

The next Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for April 4 in New York.

The Knicks will next face Western Conference playoff contenders in the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets, before clashing with Eastern Conference teams out of the playoff picture in the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

Meanwhile, the Kings will next battle the Memphis Grizzlies, Raptors, Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic before facing the Dallas Mavericks twice.

Below are the stats and the box scores for the Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks game.

Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks player stats and box score

Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

PLAYER MIN FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS +/- Harrison Barnes 36:22 5 13 38.5 2 7 28.6 4 4 100 4 2 6 3 1 0 2 1 16 -6 Keegan Murray 33:31 3 12 25.0 1 7 14.3 4 4 100 1 5 6 1 0 1 0 3 11 -8 Domantas Sabonis 40:11 9 16 56.3 1 1 100 2 5 40.0 3 11 14 2 1 0 5 1 21 -13 Kevin Huerter 15:58 0 3 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 2 1 0 0 1 0 -1 De'Aaron Fox 36:27 5 19 26.3 2 7 28.6 8 10 80.0 1 6 7 9 2 0 3 4 20 0 Malik Monk 28:18 6 14 42.9 3 9 33.3 3 3 100 1 3 4 4 0 0 2 4 18 -2 Davion Mitchell 11:58 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 -7 Keon Ellis 29:19 2 4 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 3 0 2 1 0 4 5 -4 Alex Len 07:17 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 6 Kessler Edwards 00:32 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chris Duarte 00:07 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jordan Ford DNP - Coach's Decision Colby Jones DNP - Coach's Decision JaVale McGee DNP - Coach's Decision Jalen Slawson DNP - Coach's Decision TOTALS 30 85 35.3 10 37 27.0 21 26 80.8 11 32 53 22 7 5 12 20 91 -

New York Knicks player stats and box score

PLAYER MIN FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS +/- Josh Hart 38:54 2 7 28.6 0 2 0.0 5 6 83.3 1 12 13 3 1 0 0 4 9 1 OG Anunoby 33:06 1 8 12.5 0 4 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 5 5 2 1 3 2 2 2 6 Isaiah Hartenstein 27:49 3 3 100 0 0 0.0 1 1 100 4 10 14 3 1 4 1 3 7 5 Donte DiVincenzo 29:39 5 16 31.3 3 12 25.0 2 3 66.7 1 1 2 2 1 0 0 4 15 -6 Jalen Brunson 36:14 17 28 60.7 5 10 50.0 3 4 75.0 1 3 4 2 4 1 6 1 42 5 Precious Achiuwa 20:11 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 4 5 4 0 1 1 3 2 2 Miles McBride 11:46 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Bojan Bogdanovic 24:00 4 11 36.4 1 5 20.0 0 0 0.0 1 4 5 1 0 0 3 2 9 7 Alec Burks 18:21 4 10 40.0 2 5 40.0 2 2 100 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 1 12 13 Mamadi Diakite DNP - Coach's Decision DaQuan Jeffries DNP - Coach's Decision Shake Milton DNP - Coach's Decision Jericho Sims DNP - Coach's Decision TOTALS 37 86 43.0 11 39 28.2 13 16 81.3 10 42 59 19 8 9 13 21 98 -