  Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | NBA 2024-25 season 

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | NBA 2024-25 season 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Mar 14, 2025 12:09 GMT
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 (Image via Imagn)

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Friday. This will be the third 2024-25 season meeting between the Suns and the Kings.

So far, the Kings have won both matchups. The first game took place on Nov. 10, and ended in a 127-118 win for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Sacramento, recording a game-high 34 points.

The Phoenix Suns made a strong effort with Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Tyus Jones combining for 73 points. The Kings, however, were too good to overcome with the starters combining for 106 points.

Their second meeting took place on Nov. 13. The Kings dominated that game 127-104. The Suns’ starting five was disappointing with no one scoring more than 18+ points. Josh Okogie led the team in scoring off the bench, recording 25 points and eight rebounds.

The Kings were led by De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray who combined for 68 points. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Suns can finally get a win in the regular-season series tonight.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Injury Reports for March 14

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Sacramento Kings are yet to submit their injury report for the Kings-Suns game, but they’re playing the second game of a back-to-back so there likely won’t be a lot of changes.

The Kings don’t have a lot of injuries to worry about tonight. Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) was the only one who missed last night’s game against the Golden State Warriors and could be out against the Suns as well.

Phoenix Suns injury report

Meanwhile, the Suns won’t have to make a ton of adjustments for tonight’s game either. Jalen Bridges (G League) is the only player who is out for Phoenix tonight. However, Grayson Allen (foot) and Monte Morris (back) are listed as doubtful. Lastly, Cody Martin (sports hernia) is listed as questionable.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 14

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth charts

The Sacramento Kings are expected to start Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Jonas Valanciunas.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Malik Monk

Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan

Keegan Murray

Jonas Valanciunas

Devin Carter

Keon Ellis

Jake LaRavia

Trey Lyles

Skal Labissiere

Markelle Fultz


Doug McDermott

Isaac Jones


Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth charts

The Suns are expected to start Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Bol Bol and Mason Plumlee.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Devin Booker

Bradley Beal

Kevin Durant

Bol Bol

Mason Plumlee

Tyus Jones

Collin Gillespie

Royce O’Neal

Oso Ighodaro







Edited by Rajdeep Barman
