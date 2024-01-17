"Said this about Philly btw": NBA fans roast James Harden's Clippers loyalty vow with hilarious jabs

Earlier this season, James Harden figured in a blockbuster trade that sent him from the Philadelphia 76ers to the LA Clippers. Fast forward to today, the former league MVP is expressing his desire to engage in contract negotiations with his new team, aiming to secure a long-term deal that extends until the conclusion of his NBA career.

According to Legion Hoops, Chris Haynes reported that the 34-year-old guard has conveyed his intention to arrange a contract that would lead to him concluding his NBA career with the LA Clippers, establishing it as his final destination before retiring.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to this intention by Harden in different ways. One said that he heard this before when the 10-time NBA All-Star was still playing for the Philadelphia 76ers:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan recalled when Harden said he was "the system" and managed to back it up by bringing the LA Clippers to the fourth-best record in the NBA Western Conference:

Expand Tweet

Known as a person who parties hard, a fan believes that Harden likes the nightlife in Los Angeles and that is why he wanted to stay there for good:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

By staying with the LA Clippers, one fan believes Harden won't taste an NBA championship by sticking with his current team:

Expand Tweet

A few fans believe that this is all good until Harden tastes losing with the LA Clippers and asked to be moved out again:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

James Harden with LA Clippers since trade from 76ers

Having requested a long-term contract from the LA Clippers, James Harden seemingly wants to cash in on how he brought the team to become a contender in the Western Conference. After a rough start going 0-6 since getting traded to the LA Clippers, the team went on to win 22 of their next 29 games.

Throughout the 34 games Harden has participated in this season, Harden has maintained an average of 17.0 points, 8.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Notably, his 3-point field goal percentage has reached a career-high at 41%, while consistently making 2.7 triples per game.

Harden achieved his season-best point performance with 35 against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 8. Subsequently, his highest assist tally occurred six days later against the Golden State Warriors, where he distributed 15 assists.

At the midway point of the season, the LA Clippers currently boast a 25-14 record, and James Harden's adaptation to Coach Ty Lue's system has played a significant role in the team experiencing winning streaks.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!