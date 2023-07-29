"I'm always ahead of the game": Ty Lue details why he is one of the best coaches in the NBA

At 46 years old, Ty Lue already boasts three championship rings - two as a player and one as a coach. Expected to have years or perhaps even decades of coaching ahead of him, he is perceived as a very intelligent mentor and a person who knows what to do in any situation.

Coach Lue, after his playing career ended, served as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers under Doc Rivers. His break came when LeBron James vouched for him to be promoted to the head coach role and replace David Blatt in the 2015-16 NBA season.

In just half a season of being head coach, Ty Lue already delivered a championship, beating a 73-9 Golden State Warriors to help guide the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers to a historic comeback from a 1-3 Finals series deficit.

Lue is currently the coach of the Los Angeles Clippers and he revealed why, in just a short span of time, his basketball coaching knowledge is already so vast. Part of it was due to his playing years teaming up with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal; while also being unafraid of his media critics.

Speaking on the 'All The Smoke' podcast, he said:

"That helps with my adjustments because I've been through it. I played and I've seen different situations but you can't be afraid to do it. A lot of coaches might have a lot of adjustments but they're worried about what the media is going to say".

Watch: Tyronn Lue's full interview on the 'All The Smoke' podcast

Coach Ty Lue draws up a plan for any possible outcome within the game

Ty Lue revealed that he spends time figuring out all possible scenarios in a game so when a situation arises, he is ready to face it with a calm demeanor.

Aside from that, he is willing to adjust several times inside the game and will not give up until the final buzzer:

"If you work on it and we do this every single day like I don't care what the outside thinks. My players know we work on this every single day and this is what we do and you know you want to make adjustments you got to be ready to do it like right now".

"You can't wait 'til after the game. I think like three steps ahead while I'm watching film, getting ready for the game. I want to make sure it's my first, second and third adjustment, they beat with this, I want to be prepared to do this and so I'm always ahead of the game."

Lue comes into his eighth NBA season as a head coach and currently owns a 58% win-loss record across 447 games.

