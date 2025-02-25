"Salary dump Randle, sign Naz" - T'wolves fans vent their feelings with Naz Reid predicted to leave in free agency

The improved production of Naz Reid has been one of the very few positive takeaways for the Minnesota Timberwolves amidst their disappointing 2024-25 season. With Reid announcing his decision to opt out of his contract and enter free agency this summer, Minnesota fans are flooding the internet with ways to retain the young big man.

Ad

The acquisition of Julius Randle has been widely regarded as a failure. As a result, supporters are calling for the team to part ways with Randle rather than persist with a plan that hasn’t worked. With the forward set to earn around $30 million next season, trading him would free up crucial cap space, giving Minnesota the financial ability to potentially re-sign Reid.

In addition to Reid, fans are also pushing for the team to retain Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo to build around their young core consisting of Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and others.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Attach pistons pick salary dump Randle sign Naz and Naw,” @IceTruckHouse wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“At this point I just want to keep the core guys together. Whatever that takes is priority Naw included,” the same user replied.

“Donte is great, his scoring is needed,” @MG_MN agreed.

“I like Donte tho,” another user wrote.

Reid has indeed emerged as a strong replacement for Randle, which could motivate the front office to explore trade options for the latter while allowing the former to serve as the starting power forward.

Ad

Naz Reid has stepped up in Julius Randle’s absence

Since late January, Julius Randle has been sidelined with a groin injury. In his absence, Naz Reid has stepped up and exceeded expectations.

Over the past 11 games as a starter, Reid has delivered performances that surpass Randle's averages this season. During this stretch, Reid has been averaging an impressive 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Ad

By comparison, Randle was putting up a more modest stat line of 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.2 blocks per game before his injury.

Naz's impact has been undeniable, making a strong case to remain in the starting lineup even when Randle returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.