Sam Hauser throws up due to excessive drinking at Celtics’ parade

The celebration for the Boston Celtics' 18th NBA title is in full swing as the team has taken to the streets for the traditional championship parade. As usual, there is a lot of alcohol involved, and one player might have had a little too much as he ended up puking as the team cruised the streets.

That player is wingman Sam Hauser, whose little accident was caught on camera by one of the fans who was in attendance at the Celtics victory parade. The clip was then posted to social media and has since gone somewhat viral.

Watch the moment that Hauser threw up during his team's victory parade here.

Sam Hauser started his NBA career in 2021 by signing a two-way contract with Boston after he went undrafted. He has been utilized as a role player off the bench in Joe Mazzula's system where he has been a steady contributor.

Since Mazzulla took over as the head coach in 2022, Hauser has averaged 7.7 points per game, making 45.0% of his field goal attempts as well as 42.1% from beyond the arc.

He saw steady minutes in the five-game series against the Dallas Mavericks, playing an average of 15.5 minutes through the whole series wherein he averaged 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds on a 51.9% shooting clip from the field (47.8% from downtown).

Hauser was effective in stretching the floor for the Celtics against the Mavs which ultimately helped the team in securing the 2024 NBA title.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla gives high-fives to the crowd during parade despite his injury

Joe Mazzulla revealed to the fans and the media that he was dealing with a torn meniscus while coaching the Celtics to its first championship since 2008. However, that did not stop him from having some fun as his team celebrated the championship with the hometown fans during the parade.

Mazzulla was visibly fired up during the team's victory parade and the excitement he was feeling appeared to reach an all-time high when he was seen giving high-fives to the fans as he walked down the street.

The head coach reportedly hopped off the vehicle and started marching down the street to get closer to the fans, despite his torn meniscus. The fans were excited as they reciprocated Mazzulla's high-fives before he reportedly got back into the vehicle that was carrying him.

A clip of the head coach's interaction with the fans was captured and posted by The Athletic's Jared Weiss to his account on X.

