San Antonio Spurs depth chart after acquiring De'Aaron Fox in blockbuster 3-team trade

The basketball world hasn't recovered from the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, but ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the San Antonio Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox in a three-team deal. Less than 24 hours after arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history, the Spurs made a deal with the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings.

Here's the full breakdown of the trade:

San Antonio Spurs receive: De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin

Sacramento Kings receive: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks and three second-round picks

Chicago Bulls receive: Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones and a first-round pick

With this deal, the San Antonio Spurs get another piece to surround Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs didn't give up key role players such as Stephon Castle, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan. Even Chris Paul remained on the roster though his role will likely be as mentor.

Let's look at the Spurs updated depth chart following the trade:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center De'Aaron Fox Stephon Castle Devin Vassell Jeremy Sochan Victor Wembanyama Chris Paul Malaki Branham Keldon Johnson Harrison Barnes Sandro Mamukelashvili Jordan McLaughlin Blake Wesley Julian Champagnie Riley Minix Charles Bassey David Duke Jr. Harrison Ingram

De'Aaron Fox is certainly taking over the starting point guard spot from Chris Paul, who'll likely be coming off the bench. Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell will be on the wings to provide shooting and defense, with Jeremy Sochan or Harrison Barnes at the power forward spot depending on matchups.

Victor Wembanyama, obviously, is at center backed by Sandro Mamukelashvili and Charles Bassey. The Spurs also still have Keldon Johnson as the team's primary scorer off the bench. Julian Champagnie has proven that he could contribute, while the jury is still out on Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley.

The Spurs have the rest of the season to figure things out and develop chemistry between Fox and Wembanyama. It also gives the franchise a glimpse of what they might need to upgrade next, especially with some assets still available.

Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul to represent San Antonio Spurs at All-Star Weekend

Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul to represent San Antonio Spurs at All-Star Weekend. (Photo: IMAGN)

The San Antonio Spurs will be well-represented at the 2025 All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. Victor Wembanyama was selected to his first All-Star game, becoming the youngest player in Spurs history to receive the honor.

Wembanyama and Chris Paul are also set to participate in the Skills Challenge during All-Star Weekend, as per TNT Sports' Chris Haynes. The dynamic duo has the right mix of skills from passing to shooting to win the competition. Wemby's length could also play a part in their triumph.

Stephon Castle will also join them in San Francisco after being named as part of the rookies pool for the 2025 Rising Stars Challenge. Wembanyama was also chosen for the sophomores pool, but he's not expected to participate in the event.

