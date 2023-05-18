San Antonio Spurs depth chart: How does adding Victor Wembanyama turn tables for 5x NBA champion team?

The San Antonio Spurs were the biggest winners of the draft lottery as they secured the No. 1 overall pick. They are now in line to land one of the most hyped prospects in NBA history in Victor Wembanyama.

Looking ahead for the San Antonio Spurs, they are now going to have one of the top young cores in the league. Headlined by the 7-foot-4 French big man, they have multiple other bright young talents.

Among the Spurs' core is two wing players with potential to become relaible talents in the NBA. That being Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. Johnson took a big step forward this season, averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 asssits. Vassell was not far behind him at 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

Another notable name on San Antonio's roster is Jeremy Sochan. After being drafted with the ninth overall pick last year, the 6-foot-9 forward found himself on an All-Rookie team this season. Sochan appeared in 56 games and averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Along with this trio, some other players the Spurs have done well developing include guard Tre Jones and formery lottery pick Zach Collins.

The San Antonio Spurs are ready to take the next step forward

Just a few years into their rebuild, the San Antonio Spurs are ready to take a step forward. Adding a surreal talent like Victor Wembanyama should instantly make them a much more competitive team compared to previous years.

With the No. 1 picked lined up, the Spurs can now go in multiple different directions. They can continue to build slowly or start bringing in veterans that can help them compete right now.

Along with the top pick, San Antonio also has a good amount of cap space at their disposal. Since they will be adding Wembanyama to their core, they've instantly become of the most attractive destination for free agents.

