San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 9, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs took on the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference showdown on Saturday in San Francisco. Both teams, however, played without key personnel because of injuries, notably Victor Wembanyama for the visitors and Steph Curry for the home squad, who were out due to right ankle issues.

Golden State was looking to get a bounceback win and avoid losing ground in their push for a playoff spot while San Antonio was out to stave off a third straight defeat.

The Spurs were scorching in the opening half, building a 19-point lead at the half, 62-43, led by the 16 points of power forward Jeremy Sochan, who went 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-2 from three.

At the start of the third quarter, led by Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson, the Warriors went on an 11-4 run in the first three minutes, to narrow their deficit to just 12 points, 66-54.

But the Spurs sued for time after. When play resumed, they responded by going on a mini-run of their own, outscoring their opponents, 10-5, punctuated by back-to—back triples from Malaki Branham and Julian Champagnie to make it 76-59 in their favor with 6:43 to go in the quarter.

Golden State continued pressing its way back for the rest of the quarter but San Antonio held on tough to remain on top, 96-79.

Thompson and Kuminga led a new spirited chargeback by the Warriors to start the payoff quarter. But like what they have been doing all game long, the Spurs have answers to everything thrown at them.

They continued to hold sway, 110–94, midway into the four canto.

Golden State made one last push after but could only come close to 11 points, 122-111, with 1:36 to go. Thereafter, the Spurs went on to secure the 126-113 victory.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores

San Antonio Spurs game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT =/- Keldon Johnson 22 11 1 0 0 1 9-18 4-9 0-0 4 Jeremy Sochan 20 5 1 0 1 3 7-14 2-4 4-6 7 Malaki Branham 20 3 2 0 0 3 7-15 3-6 3-4 8 Dominick Barlow 19 8 4 1 1 0 7-10 0-1 5-6 4 Juliane Champagnie 17 7 5 0 1 3 5-8 5-8 2-2 5 Zach Collins 9 2 0 1 1 0 4-8 1-1 0-2 8 Devonte Graham 8 2 0 1 0 0 3-4 2-2 0-0 10 Tre Jones 7 5 11 2 0 1 1-5 0-2 5-6 3 Blake Wesley 4 5 9 1 2 1 1-3 0-0 2-2 8 Sandro Mamukelashvili 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 8 Devin Vassell DNP

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REBS AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Klay Thompson 27 2 1 0 1 3 8-16 5-10 6-6 2 Jonathan Kuminga 26 3 2 1 0 2 10-17 0-1 6-8 -8 Trayce Jackson-Davis 11 6 0 1 3 1 5-5 0-0 1-5 -5 Andrew Wiggins 11 6 1 1 0 0 5-12 1-3 0-0 -6 Chris Paul 10 4 9 3 0 0 4-9 2-3 0-0 -3 Moses Moody 9 5 0 0 1 1 2-11 0-6 5-6 -9 Brandin Podziemski 8 6 7 1 1 2 2-7 1-1 3-4 -8 Draymond Green 7 5 4 2 1 1 3-6 1-3 0-0 -8 Lester Quinones 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 -11 Dario Saric 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -6 Gui Santos 0 1 1 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Jerome Robinson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Pat Spencer 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Kevon Looney DNP

San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors play again on Monday

The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors play the second of their home-and-home clash on Monday in San Antonio.

The Spurs are hoping to have Victor Wembanyama back for the game. The team, however, is expected to be cautious with its prized rookie if he still feels some pain in his right ankle. If that is the case, expect Zach Collins to continue filling his spot.

Over at Golden State, Steph Curry is ruled out for the game on Monday. He has been rendered day-to-day and is set to be reevaluated for his right ankle sprain on Tuesday.

Golden State currently holds a 33-30 record, ninth in the Western Conference, while San Antonio is at 14-50.