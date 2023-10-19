Klay Thompson 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Warriors star’s performance this season

Klay Thompson as part of the Golden State Warriors has always been a potent scorer and a threat beyond the 3-point line which NBA Fantasy team owners expect from him. Coming off his healthiest season in four years, the other half of the "Splash Brothers" is set for another great run in the 2023-24 season.

During the 2022-23 season, Thompson was able to play 69 games and averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. What stands out with his fantasy contributions is his 4.4 3-pointers per game and he is second to Steph Curry in threes made per game.

On the percentages, Thompson's 87.9% from the free throw line makes him a Roto favorite in that stat. However, the field goal percentage is 43.6% which can turn off some fantasy owners who like to take care of that category and have a draft standard of 45%.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With his statistics from the 2022-23 season, Thompson is ranked 95th and that is a standard 10th-rounder in 12-team leagues.

The Golden State Warriors have Chris Paul right now and Thompson is expected to be the three or even four in the team's starting lineup. Without Draymond Green to start the season, fans should expect the five-time NBA All-Star to get a share of the rebounding numbers.

This is going to be a contract year for Klay Thompson and he would be targeting to get a large payday as he heads to the tail end of his NBA career. Expect his numbers to be at their best and even better than the 2022-23 season.

Klay Thompson NBA Fantasy Draft Strategy

Ranked at 95 by Yahoo! draft boards, the way for you to get Thompson is as early as the eighth round. His popularity makes him an easy target to identify on the boards so don't expect him to drop at the 10th round.

At this point, you should have stocked up on your assists, rebounders and shot blockers since there is an abundance of wings in the later rounds.

Surrounding Thompson in this area is an interesting group with D'Angelo Russell, Ja Morant, Tre Jones, Jusuf Nurkic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Austin Reaves. Other similar players like Thompson that are near would be Buddy Hield who is ranked 90, Trey Murphy at 108 and Jordan Clarkson at 111.

Overall, Klay Thompson can be a great steal in the 10th round but keeping an eye on him in the eighth round will likely be the best way to get him on your NBA Fantasy team.