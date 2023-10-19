NBA preseason 2023: Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineup against Kings (October 18)

The Golden State Warriors will play another preseason game against the Sacramento Kings tonight. The Warriors have tried different lineups this time around, as they have a bunch of new players who are looking to contribute heavily to the team this season.

They played against the Kings last game and won against their division rival with a starting lineup of Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney. Looking at it, the coaching staff might use a different lineup with their stars for tonight's bout.

Golden State Warriors predicted starters Kevon Looney Andrew Wiggins Klay Thompson Steph Curry Chris Paul

The Warriors are still short-handed, as Draymond Green will be on the sidelines due to an ankle injury. The good news for fans is that Green has been cleared to do light workouts. He's expected to miss at least 3-6 weeks due to his sprained left ankle.

The newest player for the Warriors is Chris Paul. He played the 2022-23 NBA season with the Phoenix Suns and had his production decreased. As he continues to age, he's only shown a slight dip in production, which is why having him on the roster will be a weapon for Golden State.

Paul only played 59 games last season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists for the Suns. He shot well on the floor last season, making 44% of his field goals and 37.5% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Fans are excited to see how well he'll play alongside Green and Curry. They've already shown that despite playing similar positions, the four-time champion and the 12-time All-Star can play seamlessly together. Still, seeing them play together when the season starts would be something most fans would wait for.

The Golden State Warriors bench unit and inactive list

The Golden State Warriors will have enough backup for tonight's game. The starters will also have a chance to get some rest and prepare for their final preseason game, which is against the San Antonio Spurs on October 20.

Here is the list of the Warriors' bench unit and inactive list.

Golden State Warriors bench Jonathan Kuminga Gary Payton II Cory Joseph Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody Usman Garuba Jerome Robinson Rodney McGruder Dario Saric Javonte Green Lester Quinones Trayce Jackson-Davis Rudy Gay Draymond Green

In the last game, Jonathan Kuminga stepped up for the Warriors and got a 121-115 win against the Kings. He scored 28 points and had six rebounds as well.

Many are expecting Kuminga to have a breakout season this year. His development has been outstanding, and his maturity on the court has also been evident. If he does show massive improvement this season, the team will have another versatile forward at their disposal.

