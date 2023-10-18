Draymond Green injury update: Warriors star out of preseason, questionable for NBA opener against Suns

The Golden State Warriors’ four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green is to miss their two remaining preseason games as he recovers from an ankle sprain, the team announced on Tuesday. His status for their season-opener on October 24 at home against the Phoenix Suns is also questionable.

The Michigan State standout suffered the injury prior to the start of training camp in a pickup game at Chase Center.

Golden State has been cautious on rushing Draymond Green back as it does not want to risk reaggravating the injury of one of its key players for the upcoming season.

But the 33-year-old former NBA defensive player of the year has started doing light on-court workouts, including shooting drills, but has not done full team practices or scrimmages so far.

Following the team’s practice on Tuesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided an update on the status of Green, saying:

"I just talked to him and he felt good in his workout today. He's moving around, he's doing some drill work on the court and by the end of the week hopefully he is playing some 3-on-3. We'll reevaluate at that point."

Golden State’s two remaining preseason assignments are against the Sacramento Kings on October 18 and San Antonio Spurs on October 20. The Warriors have been undefeated in three matches so far.

Draymond Green is entering his 12th NBA season, all with the Warriors. In last year’s campaign, he was solid all-around, chalking up averages of 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and a steal in 73 games. In the playoffs, he averaged 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals and a block as he helped Golden State reach the Western Conference semifinals.

Draymond Green signs $100-million contract to stay with Warriors

All-Star forward Draymond Green signed a four-year, $100-million contract this offseason to stay with the Golden State Warriors, the team he has helped win four NBA titles in 11 years.

The contract ensured that will continue running alongside the team’s other core superstars of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who he has been teammates with since the 2012-13 season.

In re-signing with the Warriors, Draymond Green highlighted that loyalty to the franchise played a key role and he arrived at it with additional input from his agent Rich Paul.

In an interview on The Pat Bev Podcast, he said:

“He [Rich Paul] made it very clear to me and evident just how important loyalty is, how important the situation that you’re in is, and for me, I’ve been there my entire career.”

“Not to just walk away from that because that dollar amount looks better. That shiny object over there ain’t always what it seems like. The way Rich stayed in the pocket and just, the only thing to him, was my legacy, like yeah we’re going to get you paid, but your legacy is more important than anything.”

Check out what he said in the video below, beginning at 5:35:

In the latest contract that he signed, there is a player option that he can exercise in the fourth and final year.