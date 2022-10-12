What are Draymond Green's contract details for 2022-23 NBA season? All you need to know

Draymond Green will enter the third year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors this season. According to Spotrac, Green is guaranteed $25.8 million for 2022-23. His contract will last until the 2023-24 season where he will have a player option. He can either opt to play another year for $27.6 million or decide to explore free agency. His current 4-year contract is worth $99.6 million.

During the Warriors' media day in September, Green was asked if he will extend his contract this season. He mentioned that it is not a priority at the moment and he is focused on becoming back-to-back champions. However, due to a recent incident involving him and Jordan Poole, we may not see Green getting a new contract.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Draymond doesn't believe a contract extension will happen before the season starts Draymond doesn't believe a contract extension will happen before the season starts https://t.co/u0DbR0rs6X

Did Draymond Green punch a ticket to leave Golden State?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Four

The Golden State Warriors drafted Draymond Green in the second round in 2012. Green was considered a steal considering how he has exceeded expectations as a second-round player. He is regarded by many as one of the best defenders in the league. His defense and leadership skills alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson has helped the Warriors win multiple rings.

Despite playing for a championship-winning team, it seems like Draymond Green could be hinting at his departure from the Golden State Warriors. Rumors and speculations began when Green decided not to extend his contract this season. Depending on how you look at it, Draymond could just be locked in for this season or is subtly setting up an exit from the team.

Given the current circumstances between Draymond and the organization, we're not sure what the future holds for him. After punching Jordan Poole during practice, both Green and the Warriors have mutually agreed that he should take some time off from the team. But how will this sit with the veteran forward?

It seems like the Golden State Warriors have some thinking to do, especially after the punching incident. Draymond Green has been an asset to the team his entire career. However, given that Jordan Poole is a younger player and has been performing exceptionally well, can the Warriors do without Green? The organization made it clear that they plan to keep Poole.

Recent reports suggest that the Warriors might consider trading Draymond Green. He may have helped the team win multiple championships, however, that doesn't allow him to punch his teammates.

An exit from Golden State could work out for Green. He recently expressed interest in playing with LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the near future. Some reports say that if the Warriors decide to trade Green, Los Angeles could be his next destination.

Everything remains to be seen for now. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how Draymond and the Warriors resolve their differences in the coming days.

