  San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 26) | 2024-25 NBA season

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 26) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 27, 2025 03:56 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score for Feb. 26 game. [photo: Imagn]

The San Antonio Spurs continued their four-game road trip with a showdown against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Without Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs hoped to end a three-game losing slump and even the season series with their opponents.

Jalen Green pushed the Rockets to a 34-20 lead in the first quarter. Green had 10 points and two assists. Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson helped the team to a commanding advantage after 12 minutes. Houston's defense held San Antonio to 1-for-9 shooting from deep.

The Spurs played better in the second quarter behind their bench. Keldon Johnson dropped 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in the first half. Jeremy Sochan added seven points and five rebounds. Stephon Castle also stepped up, delivering six points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals.

However, San Antonio still lost the quarter 30-26 to trail 64-46 at halftime.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score

San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Harrison Barnes001
Bismack Biyombo210
Chris Paul401
De'Aaron Fox532
Devin Vassell010
Sandro Mamukelashvili510
Julian Champagnie410
Jeremy Sochan750
Keldon Johnson1242
Blake Wesley111
Stephon Castle6 2 2
Jordan McLaughlin- - --------
Malaki Branham- - --------
Houston Rockets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jabari Smith Jr.551
Amen Thompson1223
Dillon Brooks1021
Alperen Sengun572
Jalen Green1642
Jeff Green730
Jae'Sean Tate540
Steven Adams233
Aaron Holiday200
Tari Eason---------
Cam Whitmore----------
Jock Landale----------
Fred VanVleet- - --------
Nate Williams- - --------
Reed Sheppard- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
