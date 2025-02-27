San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 26) | 2024-25 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs continued their four-game road trip with a showdown against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Without Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs hoped to end a three-game losing slump and even the season series with their opponents.
Jalen Green pushed the Rockets to a 34-20 lead in the first quarter. Green had 10 points and two assists. Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson helped the team to a commanding advantage after 12 minutes. Houston's defense held San Antonio to 1-for-9 shooting from deep.
The Spurs played better in the second quarter behind their bench. Keldon Johnson dropped 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in the first half. Jeremy Sochan added seven points and five rebounds. Stephon Castle also stepped up, delivering six points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals.
However, San Antonio still lost the quarter 30-26 to trail 64-46 at halftime.
San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score
San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score
Houston Rockets player stats and box score
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game
