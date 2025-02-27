San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 26) | 2024-25 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs continued their four-game road trip with a showdown against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Without Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs hoped to end a three-game losing slump and even the season series with their opponents.

Ad

Jalen Green pushed the Rockets to a 34-20 lead in the first quarter. Green had 10 points and two assists. Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson helped the team to a commanding advantage after 12 minutes. Houston's defense held San Antonio to 1-for-9 shooting from deep.

The Spurs played better in the second quarter behind their bench. Keldon Johnson dropped 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in the first half. Jeremy Sochan added seven points and five rebounds. Stephon Castle also stepped up, delivering six points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, San Antonio still lost the quarter 30-26 to trail 64-46 at halftime.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score

San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Harrison Barnes 0 0 1 Bismack Biyombo 2 1 0 Chris Paul 4 0 1 De'Aaron Fox 5 3 2 Devin Vassell 0 1 0 Sandro Mamukelashvili 5 1 0 Julian Champagnie 4 1 0 Jeremy Sochan 7 5 0 Keldon Johnson 12 4 2 Blake Wesley 1 1 1 Stephon Castle 6 2 2 Jordan McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - Malaki Branham - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jabari Smith Jr. 5 5 1 Amen Thompson 12 2 3 Dillon Brooks 10 2 1 Alperen Sengun 5 7 2 Jalen Green 16 4 2 Jeff Green 7 3 0 Jae'Sean Tate 5 4 0 Steven Adams 2 3 3 Aaron Holiday 2 0 0 Tari Eason - - - - - - - - - Cam Whitmore - - - - - - - - - - Jock Landale - - - - - - - - - - Fred VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - Nate Williams - - - - - - - - - - Reed Sheppard - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback