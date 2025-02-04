San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs visited the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday looking to finally book a victory after losing in their previous two encounters.

San Antonio entered the contest off a loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday and a day after figuring in a deal that landed it All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento King. Host team Memphis, meanwhile, won back-to-back matches and were out to maintain its winning form and stay in the top two in the Western Conference standings.

The two figured in a tight battle in the early goings of the contest before the Grizzlies created some separation in the second quarter to hold a 12-point advantage, 61-49, at the halftime break.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for Memphis in the first 24 minutes, finishing with 21 points, followed by Ja Morant with 17 points and GG Jackson adding 10 points of his own.

For the Spurs, it was Victor Wembanyama who top-scored with 14 markers and Stephon Castle scoring 12 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score

Spurs

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Stephon Castle 12 3 2 1 0 2 1 14:26 5-10 1-4 1-1 +2 Harrison Barnes 2 3 0 0 0 2 1 15:37 1-2 0-1 0-0 -11 Victor Wembanyama 14 7 3 2 2 3 2 15:30 5-9 2-4 2-2 +8 Devin Vassell 9 2 0 1 0 1 0 17:16 4-9 1-4 0-0 -4 Chris Paul 3 1 6 2 0 2 0 16:59 1-3 1-2 0-0 -1

Grizzlies

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jaylen Wells 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 13:43 0-1 0-1 0-0 -3 Jaren Jackson Jr. 21 4 1 1 2 2 0 16:08 6-12 2-5 7-7 +11 Zach Edey 4 6 0 3 1 1 0 12:11 2-3 0-0 0-0 +12 Luke Kennard 2 1 2 0 0 1 0 14:24 1-5 0-2 0-0 +7 Ja Morant 17 0 4 0 0 3 0 14:27 6-9 4-5 1-1 -1

This article is to be updated with the full details and stats at the end of the game.

