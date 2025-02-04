  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Mike Murillo
Modified Feb 04, 2025 02:53 GMT
San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season (Photo by GETTY)
San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season (Photo by GETTY)

The San Antonio Spurs visited the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday looking to finally book a victory after losing in their previous two encounters.

San Antonio entered the contest off a loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday and a day after figuring in a deal that landed it All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento King. Host team Memphis, meanwhile, won back-to-back matches and were out to maintain its winning form and stay in the top two in the Western Conference standings.

The two figured in a tight battle in the early goings of the contest before the Grizzlies created some separation in the second quarter to hold a 12-point advantage, 61-49, at the halftime break.

also-read-trending Trending

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for Memphis in the first 24 minutes, finishing with 21 points, followed by Ja Morant with 17 points and GG Jackson adding 10 points of his own.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

For the Spurs, it was Victor Wembanyama who top-scored with 14 markers and Stephon Castle scoring 12 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score

Spurs

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Stephon Castle1232102114:265-101-41-1+2
Harrison Barnes230002115:371-20-10-0-11
Victor Wembanyama1473223215:305-92-42-2+8
Devin Vassell920101017:164-91-40-0-4
Chris Paul316202016:591-31-20-0-1

Grizzlies

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jaylen Wells011001113:430-10-10-0-3
Jaren Jackson Jr.2141122016:086-122-57-7+11
Zach Edey460311012:112-30-00-0+12
Luke Kennard212001014:241-50-20-0+7
Ja Morant1704003014:276-94-51-1-1

This article is to be updated with the full details and stats at the end of the game.

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Mike Murillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी