When will De'Aaron Fox make his debut alongside Victor Wembanyama? Potential date explored

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 03, 2025 04:17 GMT
Washington Wizards v Sacramento Kings - Source: Getty
When will De'Aaron Fox make his debut alongside Victor Wembanyama? Potential date explored

All eyes in San Antonio will be on their latest point guard, De'Aaron Fox. The mercurial and clutch guard was traded to the Spurs in a multiteam trade involving the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls. The Kings landed Zach LaVine and draft capital, while the Bulls added promising names to their rebuilding roster.

Fox's pairing with Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul elevates the Spurs to bona fide playoff contenders. They are a team to watch out for in future seasons. Loaded with young legs and the perfect blend of veteran presence, they will be on a mission to make some noise in the West.

When will De'Aaron Fox make his Spurs debut?

While the Spurs have not officially announced a debut date, chances are that De'Aaron Fox will play in their next home game on Feb. 20. San Antonio starts its six-game road trip on Feb. 3, and even if Fox does join the team, it will be a chance for him to acclimate to his new team and learn the plays and plans.

Fox comes into the Spurs fold, averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He is a one-time All-Star and a one-time selection to the All-NBA third roster. He brings in speed and the clutch gene to the side.

