  San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 02, 2025 01:54 GMT
San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 1. (Photo: IMAGN)
San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 1. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Memphis Grizzlies continued their five-game homestand on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies were also playing their second game of a back-to-back, so some players like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane were rested.

Coach Taylor Jenkins used a starting five consisting of Scotty Pippen Jr., John Konchar, Jaylen Wells, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies were coming off a close 114-113 loss to the New York Knicks last night, with Morant putting up 25 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, interim coach Mitch Johnson didn't make any changes to the starting five he has been using since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the rest of the season. His lineup featured Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Bismack Biyombo.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score

Spurs

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Harrison Barnes300000081-21-20-0-2
Bismack Biyombo021001170-00-00-0-7
Chris Paul313000181-21-20-0-6
De'Aaron Fox211102180-20-12-2-2
Devin Vassell10200012125-70-20-03
Julian Champagnie210000031-20-10-09
Jeremy Sochan211100050-00-02-210
Keldon Johnson200110041-20-00-05
Stephon Castle700001042-41-32-23
Sandro MamukelashviliDNP
Jordan McLaughlinDNP
Malaki BranhamDNP
Blake WesleyDNP
Grizzlies

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jaren Jackson Jr.910001183-51-12-2-1
Santi Aldama521000092-41-30-01
Jaylen Wells600000192-32-30-01
John Konchar0310020110-20-20-0-1
Scotty Pippen Jr.012000050-10-10-0-1
GG Jackson411000141-20-02-2-5
Zach Edey420001171-10-02-2-3
Luke Kennard200202071-20-00-0-1
Marvin Bagley IIIDNP
Lamar StevensDNP
Jay HuffDNP
Cam SpencerDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
