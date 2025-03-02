San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies continued their five-game homestand on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies were also playing their second game of a back-to-back, so some players like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane were rested.

Ad

Coach Taylor Jenkins used a starting five consisting of Scotty Pippen Jr., John Konchar, Jaylen Wells, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies were coming off a close 114-113 loss to the New York Knicks last night, with Morant putting up 25 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, interim coach Mitch Johnson didn't make any changes to the starting five he has been using since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the rest of the season. His lineup featured Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Bismack Biyombo.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score

Spurs

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Harrison Barnes 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 1-2 1-2 0-0 -2 Bismack Biyombo 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Chris Paul 3 1 3 0 0 0 1 8 1-2 1-2 0-0 -6 De'Aaron Fox 2 1 1 1 0 2 1 8 0-2 0-1 2-2 -2 Devin Vassell 10 2 0 0 0 1 2 12 5-7 0-2 0-0 3 Julian Champagnie 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 1-2 0-1 0-0 9 Jeremy Sochan 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 5 0-0 0-0 2-2 10 Keldon Johnson 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 4 1-2 0-0 0-0 5 Stephon Castle 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 2-4 1-3 2-2 3 Sandro Mamukelashvili DNP Jordan McLaughlin DNP Malaki Branham DNP Blake Wesley DNP

Ad

Grizzlies

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 9 1 0 0 0 1 1 8 3-5 1-1 2-2 -1 Santi Aldama 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 9 2-4 1-3 0-0 1 Jaylen Wells 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 2-3 2-3 0-0 1 John Konchar 0 3 1 0 0 2 0 11 0-2 0-2 0-0 -1 Scotty Pippen Jr. 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 5 0-1 0-1 0-0 -1 GG Jackson 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 1-2 0-0 2-2 -5 Zach Edey 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 7 1-1 0-0 2-2 -3 Luke Kennard 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Marvin Bagley III DNP Lamar Stevens DNP Jay Huff DNP Cam Spencer DNP

Ad

Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback