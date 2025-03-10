  • home icon
  San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for March 9 | 2024-25 NBA Season

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for March 9 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 10, 2025 01:48 GMT
San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for March 9. (Photo: IMAGN)
San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for March 9. (Photo: IMAGN)

The San Antonio Spurs visited the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Sunday night to end their short two-game road trip. The Spurs were looking to return to the win column, while the Timberwolves entered the contest on a four-game winning streak.

Interim coach Mitch Johnson didn't make changes to the starting unit he has been using since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the season. Johnson went with the lineup of Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Bismack Biyombo.

Meanwhile, coach Chris Finch finally had a healthy roster after welcoming back Rudy Gobert, who missed 10 games due to a back injury. Gobert was joined in the starting five by Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle.

also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score

Spurs

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Harrison Barnes12210001193-72-54-4-7
Bismack Biyombo2200001121-10-00-0-11
Chris Paul7072100233-51-10-0-6
De'Aaron Fox19230012237-113-52-2-19
Devin Vassell13422120264-73-52-2-8
Sandro Mamukelashvili400000042-20-00-0-3
Julian Champagnie2310000120-40-32-2-8
Jeremy Sochan5301021182-50-01-2-3
Keldon Johnson10410010185-80-20-0-7
Blake Wesley000001230-00-00-01
Stephon Castle20541002217-120-16-9-4
Jordan McLaughlinDNP
Malaki BranhamDNP
Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Julius Randle14790101255-112-52-213
Jaden McDaniels16452011257-112-30-09
Rudy Gobert8411003133-40-02-211
Mike Conley13450003194-73-52-213
Anthony Edwards254310303010-152-53-311
Naz Reid20440222238-154-80-03
Donte DiVincenzo7230013183-51-30-03
Nickeil Alexander-Walker3120010141-21-20-010
Jaylen Clark310000081-11-10-05
Terrence Shannon Jr.010000150-10-10-0-3
Josh MinottDNP
Luka GarzaDNP
Joe InglesDNP
Rob DillinghamDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score through the third quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
