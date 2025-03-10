San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for March 9 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs visited the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Sunday night to end their short two-game road trip. The Spurs were looking to return to the win column, while the Timberwolves entered the contest on a four-game winning streak.

Interim coach Mitch Johnson didn't make changes to the starting unit he has been using since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the season. Johnson went with the lineup of Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Bismack Biyombo.

Meanwhile, coach Chris Finch finally had a healthy roster after welcoming back Rudy Gobert, who missed 10 games due to a back injury. Gobert was joined in the starting five by Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle.

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score

Spurs

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Harrison Barnes 12 2 1 0 0 0 1 19 3-7 2-5 4-4 -7 Bismack Biyombo 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 12 1-1 0-0 0-0 -11 Chris Paul 7 0 7 2 1 0 0 23 3-5 1-1 0-0 -6 De'Aaron Fox 19 2 3 0 0 1 2 23 7-11 3-5 2-2 -19 Devin Vassell 13 4 2 2 1 2 0 26 4-7 3-5 2-2 -8 Sandro Mamukelashvili 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2-2 0-0 0-0 -3 Julian Champagnie 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 12 0-4 0-3 2-2 -8 Jeremy Sochan 5 3 0 1 0 2 1 18 2-5 0-0 1-2 -3 Keldon Johnson 10 4 1 0 0 1 0 18 5-8 0-2 0-0 -7 Blake Wesley 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Stephon Castle 20 5 4 1 0 0 2 21 7-12 0-1 6-9 -4 Jordan McLaughlin DNP Malaki Branham DNP

Timberwolves

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Julius Randle 14 7 9 0 1 0 1 25 5-11 2-5 2-2 13 Jaden McDaniels 16 4 5 2 0 1 1 25 7-11 2-3 0-0 9 Rudy Gobert 8 4 1 1 0 0 3 13 3-4 0-0 2-2 11 Mike Conley 13 4 5 0 0 0 3 19 4-7 3-5 2-2 13 Anthony Edwards 25 4 3 1 0 3 0 30 10-15 2-5 3-3 11 Naz Reid 20 4 4 0 2 2 2 23 8-15 4-8 0-0 3 Donte DiVincenzo 7 2 3 0 0 1 3 18 3-5 1-3 0-0 3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3 1 2 0 0 1 0 14 1-2 1-2 0-0 10 Jaylen Clark 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1-1 1-1 0-0 5 Terrence Shannon Jr. 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 0-1 0-1 0-0 -3 Josh Minott DNP Luka Garza DNP Joe Ingles DNP Rob Dillingham DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score through the third quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

