San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024

Western Conference table toppers Minnesota Timberwolves host the bottom-placed San Antonio Spurs at the Target Center on Tuesday. In what comes off as a David and Goliath matchup, the Spurs will be keen to pull off an upset, although the job is easier said than done.

They head to Minneapolis following a 128-109 defeat at the hands of the Utah Jazz. The Timberwolves resumed their regular season after the ASG break with a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks but returned to form with a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Head-to-head, San Antonio has a better record winning 94 games compared to Minnesota's 40 in their 134 regular season clashes. The last time both sides met, the Spurs edged the hosts out 113-112. The question is if they can do it again and play spoilsport to the T-Wolves table-topping aspirations.

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Spurs (11-47) vs Timberwolves (40-17)

Date and time: Feb. 27, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Center, Minnesota

Watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports SW-SA

Listen: SiriusXM, Wolves App / iHeart Radio, WOAI/KXTN

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

The Spurs have struggled mightily and their ongoing road trip has been not a successful one either. With one game left, they will look to salvage a win over one of the top teams to beat in the West.

Despite Victor Wembanyama playing center, the Spurs have not been an effective side defensively, giving up close to 120 points per contest. This would mean a scoring fest for the likes of Anthony Edwards and Kal-Anthony Towns.

For the hosts, the game will be all about momentum after they beat the Brooklyn Nets earlier. They are a more versatile side and have the necessary components on both ends of the floor to get the job done. They will be able to hold San Antonio's offense.

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted starting lineups

The hosts will be sweating over the availability of center Rudy Gobert. The big was listed as questionable ahead of the matchup an ankle issue. Jaylen Clark (Achilles) will be out indefinitely.

In Gobert's absence, the Wolves will likely go with the same lineup they used against the Brooklyn Nets. Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Spurs will be without Marcus Morris (not with the team) and Charles Bassey who is out for the remainder of the season. The visitors will likely go with Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Julian Champagnie and Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Spread: Spurs (+13.5) vs Timberwolves (-13.5)

Moneyline: Spurs (+675) vs Timberwolves (-1050)

Total (o/u): 222.5

Player Props: Anthony Edwards is a player to watch out for as he comes into the contest with an o/u of 27.5 (-118/-108). Towns is 22.5 with -115/-111. For the Spurs, Wembanyama is 22.5 with -105/-115.

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

On paper, the Timberwolves are a more stronger and versatile unit. The absence of Gobert won't hurt them as their bigs in Towns and Naz Reid are more than a handful for the young Spurs unit. Much depends on Wembanyama if the team intends to shock Minnesota. As far as the prediction goes, chalk up a win for the T-Wolves.