San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday as they face the team in back-to-back fixtures at the Smoothie King Center. Both teams are currently in the bottom half of the Western Conference, with the Pelicans sitting dead last at the time of writing.

The San Antonio Spurs will be without their star man Victor Wembanyama, who has been ruled out for the season with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Coming off a defeat to the Detroit Pistons and holding a 24-30 win-loss record, the Spurs need to pick up the pace to qualify for the playoffs. They will rely on players like De'Aaron Fox, Chris Paul and Stephon Castle to step up in Wemby's absence

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans have been a shell of their former selves and seem destined for the lottery. The trade window saw Brandon Ingram and Daniel Theis leave, with Kelly Olynyk and Elfrid Payton joining in return. However, the new additions haven't significantly helped the struggling Pelicans, who have only secured one win in their last 10 games.

The inter-conference matchup remains intriguing, as both teams will be missing key players. Nevertheless, each lineup still boasts star talent, promising an exciting game for fans and neutral spectators alike.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report for Feb. 23

The San Antonio Spurs will be without two players for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Both Victor Wembanyama and Riley Minx are out for the season with their respective injuries. The latter is currently suffering from a torn labrum in his left shoulder, while Wembanyama is out with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

Pelicans Injury Report for Feb. 23

The New Orleans Pelicans also have two players out for the season with Dejounte Murray (ACL) and Herbert Jones (shoulder). Brandon Boston joins the two stars on the injury list with an ankle issue which will keep him out of the fixture against the Spurs as well.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans: Starting lineups and Depth charts

Spurs predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The starting five for the San Antonio Spurs should consist of Chris Paul at point guard, DeAaron Fox at shooting guard, Devin Vassell at small forward, Harrison Barnes at power forward and Bismack Biyombo at center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Chris Paul Stephon Castle Blake Weslely SG DeAaron Fox Julian Champagnie Jordan McLaughlin SF Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson Malaki Branham PF Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan Sandro Mamukelashvili C Bismack Biyombo Charles Bassey

Pelicans predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The starting five for the New Orleans Pelicans should consist of CJ McCollum at point guard, Trey Murphy III at shooting guard, Zion Williamson at small forward, Kelly Olynyk at power forward and Yves Missi at center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG CJ McCollum Jose Alvardo SG Trey Murphy III Jordan Hawkins Antonio Reeves SF Zion Williamson Bruce Brown Jamal Cain PF Kelly Olynyk Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Yves Missi Karlo Matkovic

Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans

The game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans is scheduled for tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the live telecast of the match at the Smoothie King Center on the Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW networks.

Viewers online can watch the game by livestreaming it on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing NBA League Pass.

