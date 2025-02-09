San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs continued their six-game road trip on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. The Spurs were coming off a shock 117-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, while the Magic were glad to be back home after going 1-5 in their six-game trip.
Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson used his small ball lineup featuring Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama. Stephon Castle, who had a career-high 33 points against the Hornets, came off the bench once again.
Meanwhile, coach Jamahl Mosley stuck to his starting lineup for the past two games consisting of Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze. Jalen Suggs remained out due to a quad injury.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Player Stats and Box Score
Spurs
Magic
Note: These are the stats after the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.