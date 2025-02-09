  • home icon
  San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 09, 2025 01:07 GMT
San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8. (Photo: IMAGN)
San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8. (Photo: IMAGN)

The San Antonio Spurs continued their six-game road trip on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. The Spurs were coming off a shock 117-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, while the Magic were glad to be back home after going 1-5 in their six-game trip.

Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson used his small ball lineup featuring Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama. Stephon Castle, who had a career-high 33 points against the Hornets, came off the bench once again.

Meanwhile, coach Jamahl Mosley stuck to his starting lineup for the past two games consisting of Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze. Jalen Suggs remained out due to a quad injury.

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Player Stats and Box Score

Spurs

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Harrison Barnes18610001176-96-80-01
Victor Wembanyama11321300153-71-54-41
Chris Paul2131000121-20-10-04
De'Aaron Fox4240032182-60-10-01
Devin Vassell14220000166-72-30-0-1
Julian Champagnie000100170-00-00-0-4
Jeremy Sochan213002281-30-10-02
Keldon Johnson5300011122-31-10-06
Stephon Castle4101000131-50-02-25
Sandro MamukelashviliDNP
Jordan McLaughlinDNP
Malaki BranhamDNP
Blake WesleyDNP

Magic

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Paolo Banchero6430111162-80-12-2-5
Franz Wagner16431012187-142-40-05
Goga Bitadze0500001140-00-00-0-7
Cole Anthony9011010134-81-40-0-13
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope0200001150-20-10-0-7
Jonathan Isaac650000083-30-00-02
Tristan da Silva301201091-11-10-04
Wendell Carter Jr.722000192-70-23-44
Gary Harris010000060-00-00-0-8
Anthony Black10111010114-41-11-110
Cory JosephDNP
Trevelin QueenDNP
Caleb HoustanDNP
Jett HowardDNP

Note: These are the stats after the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

