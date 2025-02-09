San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs continued their six-game road trip on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. The Spurs were coming off a shock 117-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, while the Magic were glad to be back home after going 1-5 in their six-game trip.

Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson used his small ball lineup featuring Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama. Stephon Castle, who had a career-high 33 points against the Hornets, came off the bench once again.

Meanwhile, coach Jamahl Mosley stuck to his starting lineup for the past two games consisting of Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze. Jalen Suggs remained out due to a quad injury.

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Player Stats and Box Score

Spurs

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Harrison Barnes 18 6 1 0 0 0 1 17 6-9 6-8 0-0 1 Victor Wembanyama 11 3 2 1 3 0 0 15 3-7 1-5 4-4 1 Chris Paul 2 1 3 1 0 0 0 12 1-2 0-1 0-0 4 De'Aaron Fox 4 2 4 0 0 3 2 18 2-6 0-1 0-0 1 Devin Vassell 14 2 2 0 0 0 0 16 6-7 2-3 0-0 -1 Julian Champagnie 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Jeremy Sochan 2 1 3 0 0 2 2 8 1-3 0-1 0-0 2 Keldon Johnson 5 3 0 0 0 1 1 12 2-3 1-1 0-0 6 Stephon Castle 4 1 0 1 0 0 0 13 1-5 0-0 2-2 5 Sandro Mamukelashvili DNP Jordan McLaughlin DNP Malaki Branham DNP Blake Wesley DNP

Magic

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Paolo Banchero 6 4 3 0 1 1 1 16 2-8 0-1 2-2 -5 Franz Wagner 16 4 3 1 0 1 2 18 7-14 2-4 0-0 5 Goga Bitadze 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 14 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Cole Anthony 9 0 1 1 0 1 0 13 4-8 1-4 0-0 -13 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 15 0-2 0-1 0-0 -7 Jonathan Isaac 6 5 0 0 0 0 0 8 3-3 0-0 0-0 2 Tristan da Silva 3 0 1 2 0 1 0 9 1-1 1-1 0-0 4 Wendell Carter Jr. 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 9 2-7 0-2 3-4 4 Gary Harris 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 -8 Anthony Black 10 1 1 1 0 1 0 11 4-4 1-1 1-1 10 Cory Joseph DNP Trevelin Queen DNP Caleb Houstan DNP Jett Howard DNP

Note: These are the stats after the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

