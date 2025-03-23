The San Antonio Spurs will travel to the Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. This will be the first meeting of the 2024-25 season between these teams. Both teams have had rough seasons and are expected to finish in the bottom half of their respective conferences.

The Raptors hold the 11th seed (24-46) in the Eastern Conference and are 6-4 over their last 10 games. Furthermore, the team is also on a three-game losing streak after losing to the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are 13th (30-39) in the Western Conference and are currently on a two-game winning streak. But the team has struggled and is 5-5 over its last 10 games.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Spurs-Raptors game will be held at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PT) and can be streamed live with NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (-110) vs Raptors (-106)

Odds: Spurs (-1) vs. Raptors (+1)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o234 -110) vs. Raptors (u234 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Preview

The Spurs are rolling into this game against the Raptors having just defeated the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks in their last two outings. Devin Vassell has been key for the Spurs during this stretch as they have been without De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama since March 13.

Vassell has taken on a heavier load on offense, recording 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over his last 10 games. Rookie Stephon Castle has also stepped up in the absence of San Antonio’s stars. The 20-year-old has recorded 18.9 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds over his last 10 outings and will be one to keep an eye on against the Raptors.

Meanwhile, the Raptors will lean on RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes, who have been their best players this season. Barrett has made 52 appearances, recording 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. On the other hand, Barnes is recording 19.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

The Spurs might be ill-equipped to take on the Raptors tonight. However, Toronto will also be missing some key players as Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, and Jakob Poeltl are all out for Sunday’s game.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineup

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | SG: Stephon Castle | SF: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Jeremy Sochan

Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead | SG: A.J. Lawson | SF: RJ Barrett | PF: Scottie Barnes | C: Colin Castleton

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Scottie Barnes seems to be running out of gas during the final stretch of the season. He is averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last 10 outings. As such, it would be smart to bet on him to miss his points prop of 22.5.

Chris Paul hasn’t been at his best for a few years now but he still facilitates at the highest level. The 39-year-old is averaging 8.8 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds over his last 10 games.

With Fox out, the Spurs’ offense will likely run through Paul. So, it could pay off to bet on CP3 surpassing his assists prop of 6.5 against the Raptors.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs have momentum on their side as they will face the Raptors after winning two games in a row. Meanwhile, Toronto have struggled losing their last three games. Expect the Spurs to cover the spread and defeat the Raptors in what will likely be a tightly contested game.

