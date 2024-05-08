Satou Sabally shouts out Kyrie Irving as the "only OG" left in 2024 NBA Playoffs after LeBron James, Kevin Durant exits

Kyrie Irving's magical finishing skills, tight handles and primetime shooting have amazed players and fans alike since he arrived in the league. Now even WNBA players are hyping up the Dallas Mavericks guard. Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally posted an Instagram story backing up her fellow Dallas basketball star.

Sabally, 26, reshared a post related to Irving. The post hyped up Irving as one of the last veteran players of the older generation still in the playoffs.

“Only OG we got left in the playoffs,” the post said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Satou Sabally's IG story

Apart from Irving, the younger generation has taken over the league this season and sent veterans like Kevin Durant and LeBron James packing already.

Players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton are all under 30. Kyrie Irving and Rudy Gobert are the few stars still remaining in the playoffs after 30.

OKC Thunder fans warned about behavior towards Kyrie Irving

An OKC Thunder fan was warned during Game 1 of the Thunder's home playoff game versus the Dallas Mavericks. The fan received a real red card warning for his behavior. He alleges it was provided to him after Kyrie Irving addressed the officials about his heckling.

The fan posted the red card on social media. He called the move "soft.” The card read as follows:

“You are being issued a warning that the comments, gestures and/or behaviors you have directed at players, coaches, games officials, arena staff and/or spectators are in violation of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.

"This is the first and only warning you will receive. If, after receiving this warning, you continue to violate the NBA Fan Code of Conduct, you will be immediately ejected from the arena without refund,” the card read.

Expand Tweet

According to The Oklahoman, Guerra II is a season ticket holder who attends nearly every Thunder home game. He claims Irving threw a ball back at him after Guerra, who was sitting courtside, threw a ball to the ref and accidentally hit Irving.

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks struggled in Game 1 in Oklahoma City. They lost 117-95, and Irving had 20 points. He shot efficiently, going 7-for-14 from the field. He and Dallas will try to rebound in Game 2 in Oklahoma City on Thursday.