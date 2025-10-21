"Savannah is the first lady of basketball" - Stephen A.Smith honors LeBron James' wife and kids while revealing 'last straw' in their beef

LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith have been beefing since the eccentric analyst talked about how "The King" should be a father to Bronny James. Despite the feud, Smith has nothing but respect for LeBron's family, especially his wife Savannah and his mother Gloria.

Speaking on Carmelo Anthony's "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast, Smith was asked to talk about his beef with LeBron. The ESPN analyst clarified that he tried to not talk about Bronny out of respect for Gloria, Savannah and everyone in the family.

"I happen to think that Savannah is the first lady of basketball," Smith said. "I think she's wonderful. She's just a wonderful, wonderful human being, and it actually breaks my heart that I could have done anything to make her upset. I call with Gloria, his mom, who has always been wonderful to me, wonderful people. I got nothing to say about them, I got nothing to say about Bronny, who I think could be an NBA player someday."

Stephen A. Smith went deep on his feud with LeBron James, saying that the four-time NBA champion tried to get him removed from his position on television multiple times. Smith also straight out confirmed that the last straw in their beef was LeBron appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"You going to turn around and come on ESPN with Pat McAfee?" Smith said. "White boy who comes on after 'First Take' on the channel that I've worked on and start on? I have the number one show for 13 straight years and counting. There ain't a day, there ain't a week, ain't a month I've lost. You going to come on my channel, on a show that comes on after me just to dog me? ... What you dogging me about? Be a man."

Smith added that he's not going to talk about his beef with LeBron as long as someone doesn't ask him about it.

Stephen A. Smith calls LeBron James 'fake'

Stephen A. Smith calls LeBron James 'fake'. (Photo: IMAGN)

For the second time in a span of a few days, LeBron James' public behavior has been called "fake." The Ringer published an excerpt from a book about the 2022 LA Lakers, with Russell Westbrook losing respect for James because he was acting "fake" and "Hollywood" in public.

Stephen A. Smith also called out the four-time NBA MVP for being two-faced when the cameras are not rolling.

"I believe he’s one way publicly, he’s another way privately," Smith said. "He might not be interviewed, and he might not be quoted. But the things he says and the things he’s said to people has gotten back to me. The things he’s tried to do. If it were up to him, I wouldn’t be where I am today. It’s some low, low sh*t."

It will be interesting to see if LeBron's camp is going to respond to both claims about his public personality or just focus on his recovery from sciatica.

