Savannah James captures wholesome 'weekend vibes' with daughter Zhuri James’ volleyball workout clip

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, shared a wholesome video of daughter Zhuri on her Instagram handle. On Friday, the co-host of the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast uploaded a video of Zhuri James practicing volleyball at the gymnasium.

While her brothers, Bronny James and Bryce James, have walked in their father's footsteps and picked up basketball as their primary sport, Zhuri is walking a different path and has chosen to go forward with volleyball for now.

Savannah James shared her thoughts on the video in the caption:

"Weekend Vibes🏐"

Zhuri James practices baskyeball. (Credits: @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

In the video, the Lakers superstar's youngest child is seen donning her full volleyball gear. She is practicing receiving the ball as her teammates feed her, and she is lifting it back up with her arms.

Zhuri was born to the Lakers star and his wife after their marriage. One of the NBA's most famous couples tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2013, and welcomed their daughter on Oct. 22, 2014. She the youngest and most cherished member of the James family.

Zhuri is truly a child of the new generation as she already has an Instagram account with over 436,000 followers and a YouTube channel with over 200,000 subscribers.

Savannah James sends heartfelt wishes to best friend and podcast co-host on her special day

Savannah James sent her heartfelt wishes to her best friend and podcast co-host, April McDaniels, on her birthday. On Tuesday, the Lakers star's wife shared a picture of McDaniels on her Instagram story and accompanied her warm message in the post's caption.

"It's a real ones birthday!!!! Love you deep friend."

Savannah sends birthday wish to April McDaniels on her IG post. (Credits: @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

James and McDaniels share a great bond between them as they have been seen actively supporting each other on their social media handles and in real life. The two friends host the popular query-based podcast known as "Everybody Crazy" where they listen to the troubles of their audiences through phone calls and offer their perspective on the subjects.

The podcast has become a fan favorite around the world. Their YouTube channel has amassed over 290,000 subscribers despite having only 22 videos since starting the channel in February last year.

In some episodes, Savannah James and McDaniels also recall incidents from their life. During one such episode, the Lakers star's wife had recalled the origin story of her friendship with McDaniels.

Savannah revealed that her co-host used to be an event manager who sometimes worked for LeBron James. They met each other during one such event Bron hosted in Miami, and soon became friends after that.

