Savannah James' stylist hilariously accuses LeBron James of stealing her wife's hat for playoff game

LeBron James wore a white hat postgame press conference following the LA Lakers' win against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their first-round series. However, it seems like James stole it from his wife Savannah after her stylist hilariously accused him of theft on social media.

In one of her Instagram stories, Savannah James' stylist Melanie Boppel accused the Lakers superstar of stealing her wife's walking hat. Boppel has worked with several athletes and their wives like Jalen Hurts and Bry Rivera, Julius Randle and Kendra Shaw, and Freddie and Chelsea Freeman.

"Not @kingjames wearing @mrs_savannahrj walking hat. I'm weak, y'all are hilarious," Boppel wrote.

LeBron James responded to Melanie Boppel on his Instagram stories by sharing the post and using a lot of laughing injuries. James found it hilarious that Savannah's friend and stylist caught him raiding his wife's wardrobe for an important playoff game.

James finished with 30 points, five rebounds and four assists in the LA Lakers 119-108 win over the defending champions Denver Nuggets. It was an important victory for the Lakers, as they staved off elimination and snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Nuggets.

The Lakers are still down 3-1 in their first-round series matchup in the 2024 NBA playoffs. It's a tall task considering that no one in league history has overcome a 3-0 lead to win a series. But James has the accomplishment of coming back from a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.

LeBron James' wife Savannah to have more public presence moving forward

Savannah James was recently part of Beats' ad campaign starring her husband LeBron James and Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Savannah will be more visible to the public moving forward as she finally steps into a more brand-centric role after years of being a mother.

"With Bronny going away to college and Bryce being right there as a junior in high school and Zhuri is now nine years old, a fresh nine years old, they have a good grasp of what our family dynamic is and what is expected of them.

"So, I don't feel like I have to be a helicopter mom per se, and I'm able to go out and just act on my passions and to put my foot out into new things that interest me," Savannah told ESSENCE last year.

She added:

"So I think that it’s mostly that, just knowing that the groundwork has been laid and I feel good about the position that I’ve left them in. So I feel comfortable with seeing where my passions are able to take me."

One of Savannah's recent project is the launch of her podcast titled "Everybody's Crazy" co-hosted with April McDaniel this upcoming April 30. She's following in the footsteps of her husband who started his own podcast called "Mind the Game" with JJ Redick.

