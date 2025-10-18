"Savannah wants her boys prepped up before season starts" - NBA fans erupt as Lakers Bronny James & LeBron James sidelined in preseason clash vs Kings

NBA fans reacted to both Bronny James and LeBron James missing the final preseason game of the LA Lakers against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. According to the Lakers' injury report, both Bronny were out with an ankle sprain. LeBron is out with sciatica.Reacting to the post, one of the fans trolled LeBron and Bronny James and said that they were creating history yet again.&quot;Another record for LeBron, first son and father duo to miss a game.&quot;Menace2society @Menace2SoshstyLINK@BleacherReport Another record for LeBron, first son and father duo to miss a gameOne fan said that Savannah James wanted her husband and her son to stay home.&quot;Savannah wants her boys prepped up before the season starts.&quot;easymoneysniper🌵 @ruminantxxLINK@BleacherReport savannah wants her boys prepped up before the season startsOne of the fans alleged that both father and son were load managing.&quot;The load management apple doesn't fall far from the tree 😂.&quot;Bovada @BovadaOfficialLINK@BleacherReport The load management apple doesn’t fall far from the tree 😂One of the fans was upset that the father-son duo got injured at the same time.&quot;They literally do everything together it’s disgusting.&quot;Ball Don’t Lie @BallDontLieHQLINK@BleacherReport They literally do everything together it’s disgusting&quot;Preseason or not, missing the James duo is a statement ,nobody wants to test the Lakers early.&quot;Sammified | Copywriter @_sammifiedLINK@BleacherReport Preseason or not, missing the James duo is a statement ,nobody wants to test the Lakers early.One of the fans hilariously said that Bronny James must be out because of LeBron James' famous Taco Tuesday.&quot;Must be taco night at mom and dad’s house.&quot;Uncle T’s Moneyman @stonnercallionsLINK@BleacherReport Must be taco night at mom and dad’s house.Meanwhile, a fan wanted the father-son duo to rest before the season started.&quot;Rest up, champs! Can't wait to see you two back in action 💪.&quot;Fran 🛩️ @heyheyfrancieleLINK@BleacherReport Rest up, champs! Can't wait to see you two back in action 💪Lakers might have to wait longer for LeBron James to returnThe LA Lakers received the bad news even before the season started when LeBron James was ruled out for the first three weeks of the season with a hip injury. According to Shams Charania, the Purple &amp; Gold might have to wait a bit longer before James returns to the lineup. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the team is now expecting James to debut his 23rd season in mid-November. &quot;I'm told that the Lakers and LeBron are looking around mid-November as a realistic debut for him,&quot; Charania said on NBA Today. &quot;And so, October 30th would be the earliest that the Lakers would be officially re-evaluating LeBron James.&quot;&quot;It is expected he will need at least a few weeks after that point.&quot;According to the NBA Insider, only after James achieves the conditioning to appear for games will he make his comeback. Previously, Lakers coach JJ Redick said that LeBron James had yet to participate in the training camp. Redick added that the team was ready to push the first month of the season with the 4x champion, as James was being careful with the injury.