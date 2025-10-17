  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kevin Durant
  • "Your get back was to join the Warriors?" - LeBron James fans go at Kevin Durant for claiming ex-Heat star was scared of his Thunder team

"Your get back was to join the Warriors?" - LeBron James fans go at Kevin Durant for claiming ex-Heat star was scared of his Thunder team

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:46 GMT
LeBron James fans go at Kevin Durant for claiming ex-Heat star was scared of his Thunder team. (Photo: IMAGN)
LeBron James fans go at Kevin Durant for claiming ex-Heat star was scared of his Thunder team. (Photo: IMAGN)

Kevin Durant is still upset about the OKC Thunder trading James Harden 13 years ago. Durant ranted about how LeBron James and the Miami Heat celebrated it because they were getting closer to them. The remarks prompted fans of "The King" to call out KD on social media.

Ad

In a clip from the new season of Netflix's "Starting 5," Durant discussed the Harden trade to the Rockets. He wasn't happy about how players like LeBron and Dwyane Wade reacted to the trade, with James even congratulating "The Beard" on finally having his own team.

"They were just happy that we weren’t together no more," Durant said. "They were so happy. I know 'Bron and them were so f*cking happy that we weren’t together no more, because we was on they a**. Everybody in the league was like, 'Man, James, I'm so happy you in Houston, man, you gonna kill it, bro, my bro.' I was like, 'Shut the f*ck up. Y'all just scared. Y'all knew we was on our way.'"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The OKC Thunder and Miami Heat faced off in the 2012 NBA Finals, with LeBron James leading the Heat to the championship in five games. The Thunder had all the tools to make it back the following season, but they decided to trade James Harden to the Houston Rockets.

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder didn't return to the NBA Finals, with KD leaving in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors. LeBron fans used this fact to take shots at Durant on social media for being angry at something that happened 13 years ago.

Ad

Here are some of the comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

LeBron James and Kevin Durant would settle things in the NBA Finals years later as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, respectively. Durant won that battle with two NBA championships in 2017 and 2018, with the Warriors beating the Cavaliers by an overall record of 8-1.

Kevin Durant wanted to retire in Phoenix

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kevin Durant shared that he wanted to retire as a member of the Phoenix Suns. Durant thought that he'd be in The Valley for the rest of his career, but it didn't pan out.

Ad
"I wanted to retire in Phoenix," Durant said. "It's a different vibe over there, man. I really had good intentions when I stepped foot in there. The picture in your head doesn't always come to fruition."

The Suns traded Durant to the Houston Rockets this past offseason, giving him a better chance to win another championship.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications