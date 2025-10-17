"Your get back was to join the Warriors?" - LeBron James fans go at Kevin Durant for claiming ex-Heat star was scared of his Thunder team

Kevin Durant is still upset about the OKC Thunder trading James Harden 13 years ago. Durant ranted about how LeBron James and the Miami Heat celebrated it because they were getting closer to them. The remarks prompted fans of &quot;The King&quot; to call out KD on social media. In a clip from the new season of Netflix's &quot;Starting 5,&quot; Durant discussed the Harden trade to the Rockets. He wasn't happy about how players like LeBron and Dwyane Wade reacted to the trade, with James even congratulating &quot;The Beard&quot; on finally having his own team. &quot;They were just happy that we weren’t together no more,&quot; Durant said. &quot;They were so happy. I know 'Bron and them were so f*cking happy that we weren’t together no more, because we was on they a**. Everybody in the league was like, 'Man, James, I'm so happy you in Houston, man, you gonna kill it, bro, my bro.' I was like, 'Shut the f*ck up. Y'all just scared. Y'all knew we was on our way.'&quot;The OKC Thunder and Miami Heat faced off in the 2012 NBA Finals, with LeBron James leading the Heat to the championship in five games. The Thunder had all the tools to make it back the following season, but they decided to trade James Harden to the Houston Rockets.Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder didn't return to the NBA Finals, with KD leaving in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors. LeBron fans used this fact to take shots at Durant on social media for being angry at something that happened 13 years ago.Here are some of the comments. Marcelo @KingMarcelooLINKSo your get back was to join the warriors? It makes sense now tbhSleeperHawks @SleeperHawksLINKComing from the dude who needed Curry to win a ringish! 💫 @ish_fleetwoodLINKSpanked them 4-1 and had Durant crying on the court… but ight 😂I am the S.C @TheTruthOverBSLINKKevin Durant smoking more than just weed. Them boys beat okc 4-1. They wasnt scared of the thunder keeping harden there. Bron always send out congrats to players. Man was always doing thatNate Norris @NorrisDaGodLINKWarriors was on y'all a** then you joined emMP @MP23___LINKKD went to the warriors cause he was still mad that LeBron was happy for Harden smh weird KDLeBron James and Kevin Durant would settle things in the NBA Finals years later as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, respectively. Durant won that battle with two NBA championships in 2017 and 2018, with the Warriors beating the Cavaliers by an overall record of 8-1. Kevin Durant wanted to retire in PhoenixIn an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kevin Durant shared that he wanted to retire as a member of the Phoenix Suns. Durant thought that he'd be in The Valley for the rest of his career, but it didn't pan out. &quot;I wanted to retire in Phoenix,&quot; Durant said. &quot;It's a different vibe over there, man. I really had good intentions when I stepped foot in there. The picture in your head doesn't always come to fruition.&quot;The Suns traded Durant to the Houston Rockets this past offseason, giving him a better chance to win another championship.