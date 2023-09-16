"Save this beautiful Kobe & Gianna mural": Emotional Vanessa Bryant requests followers to preserve Lakers legend and daughter’s legacy

Vanessa Bryant has pleaded to her followers and Kobe Bryant's fans to save his and their daughter Giannia's mural near Crypto.com Arena. The mural was painted as a tribute to the late Lakers star and his daughter in the aftermath of their unfortunate passing in January 2020.

According to 'OfficialNBABuzz,' the landlord of the building has issued a notice for the wall to be repainted by September 30th. It's located three blocks away from the Lakers' home arena. Kobe's fans have created a petition link to object to the notice, which has come to Vanessa's attention.

She took to Instagram to appeal against the notice by sending an emotional message to her followers, saying:

"Please sign this petition to save this beautiful Kobe & Giannia Mural. Thank you."

Kobe and Gigi's legacies were honored in LA upon their passing, and the tradition has continued in various ways. The mural by Sloe Motions was one of the mediums expressed to pay a heartfelt tribute to the father-daughter duo's legacies. The artist hasn't uploaded any of his/her/their other work on Instagram since painting their mural. The artist captioned the post with Kobe's mural, saying:

"Had to go back and touch up the Kobe,I wasn’t fully satisfied.this may sound weird but thank u to the people who say negative things about my work cause it pushes me to really go hard n find flaws and work on them.i always love hearing what I do wrong or what looks wrong with my work more then compliments.i don’t get butt hurt,I laugh at the flaws and work harder to achieve perfection"

Vanessa Bryant has left no stone unturned in preserving Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacies

Vanessa Bryant has ensured Kobe and Gianna Bryant have received their due respect and more since their passing. Vanessa has actively paid tribute to their legacies through various mediums. She gave Kobe's Hall of Fame enrichment speech on his behalf in 2020 and has carried on his philanthropic work through the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, among other things.

Before promoting a petition to save one of his and their daughter's murals, Vanessa recently paid homage to her late husband during Taylor Swift's concert. She donned a jacket with his picture alongside Swift's at her LA concert during the Eras Tour.

Vanessa Bryant has also been appreciative of the tributes Kobe Bryant's fans and friends have paid him. She recently praised Novak Djokovic for sporting a Kobe t-shirt after his US Open win.

