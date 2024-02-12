"Saving us from Doris Burke" - NBA fans appeased as JJ Redick joins Mike Breen on ESPN NBA's Finals Broadcast crew

Since retiring from the NBA in 2021, JJ Redick has broken into the world of broadcasting. Along with his successful podcast "The Old Man and The Three," he's also been part of ESPN's NBA coverage. A recent promotion for the former sharpshooting guard has led a very positive reaction from fans.

On Monday afternoon, news broke that Redick will be part of the broadcast team for the NBA Finals. Originally, Doc Rivers was supposed to be in the position. However, the network was forced to pivot after he was hire to coach the Milwaukee Bucks. Redick will be joining the team of legendary announcer Mike Breen and longtime reporter Doris Burke.

Upon the announcement of this news, NBA fans were quick to share their approval of JJ Redick being chosen to replace Rivers.

Over the summer, ESPN named Redick as part of the network's No. 2 broadcasting team for NBA games. He has called multiple matchups alongside Ryan Ruocco and fellow former player Richard Jefferson. With Redick now jumping up to the No. 1 team, ESPN will have to make a decision to add a new broadcaster into the mix or turn the trio into a duo.

Breaking down JJ Redick's NBA career

JJ Redick began his NBA journey is 2006 when he was drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic. He would go on to play for 15 years, having stops with the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and others. Redick's final run in the league came in 2021 when he appeared in 13 games for the Dallas Mavericks.

After being drafted, Redick spent the first six-and-a-half years of his career with the Magic. He primarily came off the bench, providing an outside threat alongside All-Star center at the time Dwight Howard.

Halfway through the 2013 season, Redick was traded from the Magic to the Milwaukee Bucks. He'd spend just half a season there before signing a free agent deal with the LA Clippers.

LA would be Redick's second-longest home in the league besides Orlando. He played four seasons there during the team's "Lob City" era headlined by Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

In 2018, Redick signed a massive deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers. He'd having his best scoring seasons of his career there, mainly because of how well he worked with Joel Embiid. During his two seasons in Philly, Redick averaged 17.6 points.

After leaving the Sixers, Redick went back to the Western Conference to play for the Pelicans. Following brief stints in New Orleans and Dallas, he decided to hang it up for good at the age of 36.

JJ Redick finished his career with averages of 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

