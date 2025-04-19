"Scarlett Johansson saying 'Gilgeousaurus' omgg" - NBA fans go wild over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's hilarious feature in Jurassic World trailer

The social media team in charge of promoting "Jurassic World: Rebirth" decided to include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in their latest promo. The OKC Thunder guard appeared in a teaser with actress Scarlett Johansson and the movie's other stars in an interesting manner.

The teaser started with Johannson's character referring to a new kind of dinosaur called the "Gilgeousaurus." Later on, the MVP candidate himself appeared on the screen in his OKC uniform dribbling a basketball.

The only difference between Gilgeous-Alexander and Gilgeousaurus is that the latter is gigantic like a dinosaur. The hilarious promo was a commercial for both the new Jurassic World movie and the NBA playoffs.

Several fans were hyped to see the peculiar cameo from the OKC Thunder guard in this promo.

"Scarlett Johansson saying “Gilgeousaurus” omgggg," one fan said.

"Y'all haters, this is perfect marketing," one person tweeted.

"Marketing!!! Excellent," another fan said.

Meanwhile, some fans used this as an opportunity to joke about Gilgeous-Alexander's frequent trips to the free-throw line.

"He should be named freethrosaurus," one fan said.

"How many free throws does he get in this movie?" another person asked.

"Oh nooooo!!! Free throws incoming," one person tweeted.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 2. It features Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend and Mahershala Ali, among others.

Despite starring in the teaser, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not part of the cast -dinosaur or otherwise.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not the league's leader in free-throw attempts

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become notorious for the frequency of his trips to the charity stripe. However, he is not the league's leader in free throw attempts. The OKC Thunder guard only averaged 8.8 attempts per game throughout the 2024-25 season. Good enough for the second spot.

The player who had the most attempts from the line? Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis led the league in attempts from the foul line this year with 10.6 per game. Nearly two more per contest than Gilgeous-Alexander.

While Giannis is the league's leader in attempts, he is not the leader in makes. This season, he only made 436 out of the 707 (61.7%) attempts he took. This is where he and Gilgeous-Alexander are flipped for one and two.

The Thunder guard might have only been second in attempts, but he averaged the most made free throws per game. Out of the 8.8 he averaged, he made a league-leading 7.9 per game. In terms of total, he made 601 of his 669 attempted free throws (87.4%).

This is the second straight season that he's led the league in makes. Last year, he made 7.6 out of 8.7 attempts per contest. On the other hand, this is the third straight year that Giannis led the league in free-throw attempts. He took 12.3 FTA in 2022-23 and 10.7 in 2023-24.

As for the league's leader in free-throw percentage this season? That honor goes to sharpshooter Steph Curry. He finished the campaign, making 93.3% of his attempts. He took 299 free throws this season and missed only 20.

