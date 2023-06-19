Scoot Henderson vs Victor Wembanyama: Wingspan, height, age, stats, and more compared

Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama are two prospects who have captured the attention of scouts and fans alike ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 NBA Draft. Henderson is from G League Ignite and Wembanyama is from Metropolitans 92.

Let's delve into the key details and compare these young talents in terms of their wingspan, height, age, stats, strengths, weaknesses, and potential NBA fits.

Scoot Henderson vs Victor Wembanyama

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Scoot Henderson vs Victor Wembanyama

1. Scouting reports

Scoot Henderson

At just 19 years old, Scoot Henderson stands tall at an impressive height of 6 feet 2 inches. After a standout career at Carlton J. Kell High School, Henderson joined the NBA G League Ignite team as a highly-touted five-star recruit.

Henderson has an exceptional 6-foot-9 wingspan and a vertical jump that can reach about 46 inches, consolidating his status as one of the top point guard prospects.

In terms of strengths, he possesses explosive drives to the basket, pick-and-roll proficiency, and isolation scoring. Nevertheless, his size and 3-point shooting need some work.

Scoot Henderson's stats:

Points Per Game 17.6 Assists Per Game 6.6 Rebounds Per Game 5.1 Steals Per Game 1.2 Field Goal Percentage 44.4% Three-Point Percentage 32.4% Free Throw Percentage 75%

Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama

At 19, Victor Wembanyama, the standout prospect in the 2023 NBA draft, boasts a vertical jump of around 32 inches. His rare combination of size, length, coordination, and skill sets him apart from the competition.

He stands tall at an impressive height of 7 feet 5 inches and possesses an 8-foot wingspan, presenting an unparalleled package.

With scoring prowess, defensive potential, and an impressive handle, Wembanyama has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Victor Wembanyama's stats:

Points Per Game 21.6 Assists Per Game 2.4 Rebounds Per Game 10.4 Steals Per Game 0.7 Field Goal Percentage 47% Three-Point Percentage 27.5% Free Throw Percentage 82.8%

2. NBA Comparisons

2019 NBA All-Star Game

Scoot Henderson draws comparisons to explosive guards like Donovan Mitchell and De'Aaron Fox, showcasing his ability to manipulate the pick-and-roll and attack the rim.

Victor Wembanyama's unique skill set defies a direct comparison, but his blend of Kevin Durant's scoring ability and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's impact on the game offers a glimpse into his potential.

3. NBA Draft Rankings and Landing Spots

2009 NBA Draft

Scoot Henderson

Ranked second on the Big Board, with potential landing spots, including the Houston Rockets, or a trade-up scenario involving the Toronto Raptors.

Victor Wembanyama

Considered the top prospect, with the San Antonio Spurs seen as an ideal fit for their development track record and history with generational big men.

Also Read: NBA Draft 2023 date and time for all regions revealed

Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama are two exceptional talents set to make waves in the 2023 NBA draft. While Henderson brings athleticism, scoring ability, and playmaking skills to the table, Wembanyama's unique combination of size, scoring prowess, and defensive potential make him a once-in-a-generation prospect.

Poll : 0 votes