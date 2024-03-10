"Scott Foster is enemy of NBA players" - Rudy Gobert slapped with $100k fine for throwing money signs at referee has fans obnoxious

NBA officiating has been a hot topic of discussion as of late, with league players such as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert fronting the discussion. Following his controversial comment regarding league referees getting influenced by gambling, the NBA announced that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will be fined $100,000 as disciplinary action.

During the final 30 seconds of the Timberwolves' 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, Rudy Gobert received a technical foul. Gobert made money gestures to referee Scott Foster after failing to plead his case when he was given a sixth foul.

Following the NBA's announcement of the fine, several fans voiced their frustration with the league due to the sheer amount of the fine.

"Rudy Gobert did nothing. Scott Foster is the enemy of NBA players."

The fans were not too fond of the $100K fine given to Rudy Gobert, as they felt it was too much and even uncalled for.

Be that as it may, Rudy Gobert wanted to say his piece without mincing any words, as his frustration over the Timberwolves' loss added to it. During the loss to the Cavaliers, Gobert scored seven points (3-of-7 shooting), 17 rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes of action.

What did Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert say about the NBA referees?

Following his technical foul against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rudy Gobert talked about the money gesture he made to the referees and his take on the league's officiating.

"I'll bite the bullet again," Gobert said. "I'll be the bad guy. I'll take the fine, but I think it's hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn't feel that way."

Sports betting has become a popular activity for several people to partake in. With its combination of sports entertainment and the thrill of gambling, there's no denying its huge impact as of late on how fans view sports competition.

However, many would argue, such as Gobert, that this may have resulted in questionable calls and outcomes during games happening without much proper reasoning. Despite no concrete evidence to support this, some NBA players have remained strong in their stance on it.

Whether there's any merit to Gobert's comments or not, the Minnesota Timberwolves center has made it abundantly clear that the way the game is being officiated today has gone too far from how it was back then.